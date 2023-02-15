“What Will Move The Needle…Is More Guaranteed Money” | If Lamar Jackson Sticks Around, He Should EAT In Todd Monken’s Chameleon Offense

The Baltimore Ravens made a shrewd hire on Tuesday, pulling Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken away from Athens, Georgia.

Monken is coming off back-to-back national championships at UGA, where he helped develop former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett into a Heisman finalist. He replaces former OC Greg Roman, who after six seasons — four as the play-caller — departed Baltimore at season’s end.

Monken was chosen to take the reins of the Ravens offense after a reported 21 interviews with prospective candidates. Head coach John Harbaugh, who made the hire, released a statement about the search and why Monken stood out.

“We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement,” Harbs said in a statement. “Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning.”

Will LJ8 Be There To Run Monken’s Offense?

Monken is hoping to have star quarterback Lamar Jackson under center, and the growing sentiment out of Ravens camp as the two sides work through contract negotiations is he will.

Guess this means the Falcons aren't getting Lamar. I highly doubt Monken goes to Baltimore if they didn't assure him that Lamar would be there. What do you think @RealMattlanta @kingcfb @brianhoyt24 ? https://t.co/fsEALS7Ndf — Rich Kearns (@RichardGKearns) February 14, 2023

Why Monken Though?

It’s no secret that Georgia dominated college football with an elite running game and the stoutest defense in the country. But Monken’s work with the aforementioned Bennett could be a reason why Harbaugh feels he’s the right choice to lead the Ravens offense.

Harbaugh reportedly likes Monken’s offensive flexibility and his egoless approach. He designs the system to fit his personal and doesn’t try to force players into a fixed system. Also, he’s got plenty of NFL experience to go along with that successful run at UGA. That’s something to keep an eye on as he builds this offense around Jackson.

“Monken has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level,” Harbaugh said. “We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”

#Ravens Todd Monken as a Offensive Coordinator: Buccaneers 2018: NFL's best passing attack (with Fitzpatrick & Winston) Browns 2019: Baker Mayfield threw for a career-best 3,827 yards Georgia 2021-2022: National Champions Monken + Lamar Jackson can be SPECIAL.#RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/t6adl3xSfu — Flockville (@Flockville) February 14, 2023

Monken’s scheme will be completely different from the run-heavy offense the aforementioned Roman employed, but it will still run it early and often.

Jackson Should EAT In Monken’s Chameleon Offense

After four years of Jackson running an offense that was more about his legs than his arm, he’ll now be in a system that utilizes both equally. The chameleon scheme is designed to take what the defense gives you while also letting QBs make audibles at the line of scrimmage on everything from blocking assignments to the running plays and passing plays. Meaning Jackson will now have autonomy at the line of scrimmage, something he rarely had with Roman. It’s a liberating skill that gifted signal-callers such as Peyton Manning popularized.

Jackson should “EAT” in that type of offense, as it will be catered to his unique offensive bag and ability to improvise. We will also get to see if his football IQ matches his dynamic skill set.

LOVE the Todd Monken hire for the @Ravens offense and Lamar. In those Back to Back National Championship seasons at Georgia, Monken routinely OUT SCHEMED the defenses he faced in the PASSING GAME. Monken will help UNANIMOUS MVP Lamar take his game to another level. SCARY HOURS. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 14, 2023

Will New Offense Keep Lamar Jackson In Baltimore?

This could also help the Ravens finally land some real receiver talent in free agency, something they failed to do in Roman’s run-heavy offense that featured tight ends over receivers. Expect Jackson to be back at an MVP level if he can stay healthy. Even if he takes the field on a franchise tag this season, there’s much to be worked out between Jackson and Ravens Brass as it pertains to the future.

ESPN analyst, Jeff Darlington says he doesn’t think Monken’s hire will influence contract negotiations between the two sides or influence Jackson’s decision.

“It feels like a really nice set-up for Lamar Jackson, but when it comes to Jackson staying or leaving, we don’t necessarily know that this is going to move the needle all that much. What will move the needle at this point is more guaranteed money,” Yates insisted.

You’d think, no way Monken takes this job if he’s not sure Jackson will be under center for at least a season or two.