Tim Tebow’s Faith And Football Overruled His Sex Drive When He Was College Football’s Most Popular Superstar | His Doubting Teammates Put It To The Test

“Tebow Time” is never over.

After Netflix revived more legendary tales from the 2000s Florida Gators football program, the world got to witness more of these insane stories about American sensation and cult icon Tim Tebow and the legacy he left at Florida.

While Tebow and Co. were busy winning multiple national championships (2006 & 2008), the world was treating the young quarterback like the lead singer of the band and his teammates also reaped the fruits of Florida’s football success.

But along with the sensational attention this Florida Gators team received, many were even more intrigued with Tebow because he was a vocal and devoted Christian and, apparently, a virgin.

Of course, someone like Tim Tebow, who was found attractive, and a football superstar was catapulted to the center of everyone’s gossip mill after that came out.

But the most hilarious, and interesting part about this piece of information was how it impacted his teammates and how they interacted with him and the media about Tebow’s purported virginity.

Tim Tebow’s Virginity Was A Big Deal

Tebow’s teammate and Florida Gators’ linebacker Brandon Spikes spoke about how he was in disbelief that Tebow was actually a virgin, especially being the biggest name in college sports on a Florida campus not known for its shortage of beautiful women and men.

So, Spikes pranked Tebow to test the authenticity of the living legend’s virginity.

According to the New York Post, “I just wanted to see if he was real,” said Spikes, who won two national championships with Tebow in the 2006 and 2008 seasons. “So I would like, you know, maybe have a picture, a nude picture on my phone or something and show it to him just to see how he would react. “He was like, ‘Come on man! Like, you really get a man uncomfortable!’” Spikes said, “And I was like, ‘Oh, he’s serious.’”

Thankfully this happened in the mid-to-late 2000s, because if something like this happened recently and it got out, Spikes would’ve been canceled and probably suffered some major repercussions for what many deemed as a harmless teammate prank. Nonetheless, this was a funny way for Spikes to personally investigate whether or not Tebow was really withholding himself from sex until marriage.

Tebow A Virgin Until Married In 2020 To Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

By his account, Tebow did in fact remain a virgin until 2020 when he married Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, which led to a bunch of hilarious tweets about what might’ve been going on in their household after he tied the knot.

But back in his college years, Tebow was praised for his commitment to football and his faith, and outside of those two things, nothing else mattered.

Many believe that same laser focus is what helped him move into the Heisman ranks and lead the Florida Gators to two national championships and eventually being taken by the Denver Broncos with the 25th pick of the 2010 NFL draft. Aside from a few playoff moments, Tebow never found anything close to the same success at the pro level.

