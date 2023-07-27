We won’t really know which of the flurry of moves conducted prior to the beginning of the upcoming season is the best until we actually play the season out. But that’s never stopped us from speculating. Several players changed teams and hoped those were the swings needed to achieve success.

We are not including trades in this selection, only free agent signings. Restricted or unrestricted. Here are the best three.

Donte DiVincenzo, New York Knicks — Four Years, $50 million

Dare we say it, the Knicks have made smart acquisitions the last couple of offseasons. Donte DiVincenzo played for the Golden State Warriors last season and arguably had his most effective year as a pro.

He is a plus defender, ranked in the 84th percentile. He has some on-ball juice and knows how to play off the ball and move, as he did plenty of that with the Warriors. He shot 39.7 percent from three last year.

At 6 feet 5, he could be deployed by Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to form an effective three-guard lineup. Although both he and Hart can guard up at the three. Not to mention all three played on the same Villanova Wildcats team that won the Big East tournament title in 2017.

Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans — Four Years, $54 million

This was one of the smarter re-sign extensions we saw all offseason. At 24 years old and only his second year in the league, Jones is an excellent defender and should vie for an All-Defensive team spot next season. You can stick him on any of the league’s apex predator wing players and not have to worry about sending help.

The Pelicans have other roster issues they need to deal with, namely getting Zion Williamson healthy, and they are $4 million into the luxury tax. But at his age and at this price should the worst happen and the Pelicans have to rebuild, a 20-something lockdown defender making $13 million a year who can learn to shoot is very valuable.

Keita Bates-Diop, Phoenix Suns — Two Years, $5 million

New digits for our new guys. pic.twitter.com/EqG0WttrWL — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 20, 2023

You’re probably thinking how is a two-year, $5 million deal a good signing and who is Keita Bates-Diop? When you’re the Suns and your roster is top heavy with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Deandre Ayton, there isn’t much money left to go around. They’re already well over the luxury tax, and thus have to sign players to minimum deals.

But that means veterans looking for a ring and players looking to show out on a title team so they can get paid somewhere else will join. Bates-Diop is a plus defender and shot 39 percent from three last season. If the shooting is real, the Suns can go small with KD at the 5 and Bates-Diop can guard either forward position. A lineup of Eric Gordon, Booker, Beal, Bates-Diop and Durant would have shooting from every area on the floor and allow for incredible spacing.