“They Won’t Turn It Down” | ESPN NFL Analyst Bart Scott Believes Jets Should Try To Trade For Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

The New York Jets came into the 2023 NFL season with some serious Super Bowl aspirations. In many ways those aspirations went up in smoke when QB Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season after just four offensive plays.

Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion who was acquired via trade from the Green Bay Packers in April, ruptured his Achilles, ending his 2023 season and putting his playing career in serious doubt.

The news is just devastating for a Jets team that believes it has the makings of a Super Bowl contender in all three phases (offense, defense and special teams). But without Rodgers at the helm, the likelihood of making a run in January seems unlikely.

That’s why current ESPN NFL analyst and former Jets linebacker Bart Scott thinks the team should look to acquire Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.



Scott Says Vikings Won’t Turn Down A High Pick For Cousins

With the Vikings beginning this season 0-2 after a 13-win season in 2022, Scott believes now is the time for the Jets to make a move for the 35-year-old who’s on an expiring contract. On a recent episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” the outspoken Scott said the Jets should offer a first-round draft pick as a sweetener in any trade for Cousins.

“You got to throw that first in. They won’t turn it down.’ Are we all in? Then screw that first-round draft pick. If they’re all in and we think if we get Kirk Cousins, we become a Super Bowl contender again, is it not worth the first-round pick? They’re probably going to be in the twenties if Kirk Cousins comes and plays at a high level.”

Longtime Jets fan and host of “Get Up” Mike Greenberg piggybacked those sentiments, saying, “Im all in! Let’s do this, let’s make this happen!”

Sounds good, and Cousins would be a huge upgrade over 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who’s now the starter. But there are a couple of sticking points that may prevent that from happening.



Packers Own Jets’ First-Round Pick In 2024

As part of the deal to acquire Rodgers the Jets agreed to send their 2024 first-round pick to the Packers if Rodgers played 65 percent of the team’s snaps. Since that won’t be happening, the pick shifts to a second-rounder.

Meaning if the Jets have to give up a first-round pick to acquire Cousins, the Packers would have to rework the trade deal for Rodgers prior to the new NFL calendar year which isn’t until March 2024.

It’s not brain surgery, but the Jets would need the Packers to help them acquire Cousins if the Vikes want a first-rounder in next years draft in return.

The waiting game begins in NYC, because Zach Wilson isn’t the answer.