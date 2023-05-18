“They Made Their Choice” | FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Is Confident, Unbothered Despite Seminoles Great Deion Sanders Snatching Five Key Players Away

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell is once again licking the wounds of losing recruits to former Florida State All-American and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

The transfer of cornerback Travis Jay last Friday raised the total to five FSU players who’ve now joined Sanders at Colorado as he begins his first season surrounded by the scenic Rocky Mountains.

Deion Sanders Gets Players By Any Means Necessary

Sanders taking players from his alma mater at this rate has many believing he’s trying to make a point about the school not hiring him prior to making Norvell its coach. Since taking the job at Jackson State in 2020, Sanders, a Fort Myers, Florida, native, has been a strong recruiter in the Sunshine State. But that doesn’t seem to bother Norvell, who’s chosen to focus on his Seminoles team and who’s there.

Deion bullying Norvell for a DB is a tradition I’ve grown to enjoy!! Colorado Gators y’all got 1!! pic.twitter.com/F9SCe3edLT https://t.co/ISB796qF2D — Silk 🐐 (@UnkleSilk) May 1, 2023

Norvell Doesn’t Seem Fazed By The Losses

In an interview with Brandon Marcello of 247Sports on College Football Daily, Norvell didn’t express any real concern about Deion constantly picking fine foods from his cupboard.

“I’m excited for those players,” Norvell said. “Guys got opportunities, and they made their choice. They felt it was in the best of their interests. When they find homes that they think are the right fit for them, you got to celebrate it and support it. We’ve got a great deal of momentum and excitement around all things Florida State. I’m not really as concerned about anything on the outside. But I’m happy for those guys. They get an opportunity and you hope they make the most of it.”

FSU has suffered some pretty big losses at the hands of native son Deion Sanders. While these transfers are tough losses despite what Norvell is saying, nothing tops the biggest loss of all, which occurred during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Coach Prime Flips Travis Hunter From FSU

For a little over two years, the Seminoles were thought to have the commitment of 2022 No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter. The dynamic two-way talent who plays both cornerback and wide receiver called FSU his dream school. That is until Coach Prime swooped in at the 11th hour and flipped Hunter to Jackson State. Thus changing the landscape of college recruiting at the time.

Not since the inception of the composite recruiting rankings had an HBCU landed such a highly touted recruit, and definitely not the top overall recruit in the country.

Hunter has since transferred to Colorado with Sanders, who also flipped the top cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle in Cormani McClain, a longtime Miami commit.