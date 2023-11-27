The Boozer Twins Are Paving Their Own Lane, Which May Or May Not Include Their Father’s Alma Mater of Duke

It may be typical for young athletes to follow in the footsteps of a parent who’s paved the way before them, but that may not turn out to be the case for the sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

His sons Cameron and Cayden are highly ranked national recruits who have an opportunity to attend their father’s alma mater, national powerhouse Duke University.



Cameron and Cayden Boozer are highly ranked national recruits who have an opportunity to attend their father’s alma mater, national powerhouse Duke University. Carlos Boozer was one of the NBA’s top players during his career. (Photo: Facebook 24/7Sports)

Cameron and Cayden, respectively, are the No. 2 and No. 18 ranked players in the country for the class of 2025. They have plenty of college options and can even attend the same school if they want to continue their basketball journeys together.

“We just go on visits to the same schools because we have the same offers,” Cayden told local reporters. “If we go to the same school, that’ll be awesome. But we have to look at it realistically and see if it’s a fit for both of us. And if it’s not, then we will go our separate paths. But obviously it would be awesome to play with (Cameron) in college.”

Carlos Boozer Played In NBA

Their father, two-time all-star Carlos Boozer, had a successful career at Duke, followed by a solid NBA career. Booz was widely regarded as one of the better power forwards during his time with the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls.

His kids respect their father’s legacy and are looking to carve out their own paths and surpass their dad’s accomplishments.



Why Not Go To Duke?

But just because they want to be successful like their father was in college, that doesn’t necessarily mean they are determined to take the same route as he did.

The Boozer brothers have expressed that they’re looking to do what they feel is personally best for them, whether it involves them going to Duke or not.

And there’s a third brother, Carmani, who is trying to make it to MLB, that many people aren’t talking about yet.

Cameron Boozer says hold the presses on announcing him as a Blue Devil.

“I’d say not to make that assumption,” he cautioned in a postgame interview Friday night at the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase.

Cayden added, “It’s definitely not a done deal. I have my own path that I need to take and if I go to Duke, then that’s what happens. I’m not a lock to go anywhere.”

Elite college programs, including Kentucky, Miami, Florida, and the aforementioned Duke are in heavy pursuit of both.

Whether they do end up playing for the Blue Devils, the Boozer name only looks to rise in stature in the basketball world.