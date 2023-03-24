My Three Sons | NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer’s Son Cameron Named Gatorade POY, Twin Cayden Is Hoops Star, Other Son Carmani Is Top Baseball Prospect

Christopher Columbus High School sophomore Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer, was named the 2023 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday, March 22. Cameron is only the second sophomore in history to win the award, joining Emoni Bates who won as a sophomore in 2020. Is NBA stardom in Cameron’s future?

Gatorade POY Is An Early Indicator Of Potential Pro Success

Previous winners of the prestigious award include: Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Love, LeBron James (twice) and Kobe Bryant.

Past winners have combined to produce five NBA MVP awards, 76 All-Star appearances, 14 NBA championships, 28 NBA first-round draft selections and three Hall of Famers.

Love, now a member of the Miami Heat and the 2007 award winner, surprised Cameron on Wednesday with the award.

“I was definitely surprised,” Boozer told Yahoo Sports. “We were told we were getting measured for our [state championship] rings, and then Kevin Love just walked in with the trophy, so the whole thing was kind of crazy.”

Carmani Boozer Is A Pro Baseball Prospect

Carlos Boozer has two other children, Cameron’s twin brother Cayden and their older brother Carmani, who plays baseball.

Carmani plays 1B/3B and is a pitcher. At 6’2″ and 200 pounds, he’s tall and lean and can fill out more as he matures. He’s a high-school junior at Monsignor Edward Pace and, according to Perfect Game, a baseball recruiting website, he’s an 8 out of 10 as a prospect.

Is A 15-Year-Old The Best Player In The Country?

Cameron is only 15 years old and considered the top high-school recruit in the country. At 6’9″ and 215 pounds, he’s still developing and has the body profile of an NBA player.

He plays with twin brother Cayden and last summer during the elite AAU circuit, he averaged 22.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, impressing several NBA scouts.

Cameron and Cayden Led Christopher Columbus To Back-to Back State Championships

Cameron and Cayden led Christopher Columbus to their second consecutive state title in Florida this season. Cameron averaged 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2 blocks per game this season.

They played a packed national schedule against some of the country’s elite prep teams and players, including: Camden and senior D.J. Wagner, the top guard in the country and Sierra Canyon and Bronny James. The Boozers and Christopher Columbus won both matchups.

“Both Cameron and his brother stay settled, they don’t get rattled much, and Cameron, at such a young age, continues to be a leader and bring our guys together throughout the game,” Christoper Columbus head coach Andrew Moran told Yahoo Sports in January. “He’s a big part of our success and is just a player that wants to get better every single day.”

Cameron and Cayden are both getting ready for another elite spring and summer season on the AAU circuit, and already have scholarship offers from Duke, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Arkansas.

Columbus highly regarded 2025 prospects Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer were at the Watsco Center on Monday night where No. 19 Miami beat Duke 81-59.

Of course, Duke might have a slight edge. In February, the twins were at the Watsco Center with their dad, watching two schools, Miami and Duke, that have offered play to both sophomores. Miami smacked Duke 81-59 as the Boozer Boys sat seven rows behind the Duke bench at the corner of the baseline.

Their father Carlos earned All ACC and All-America honors and won a national championship under legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“I just want to show NBA scouts that I’m a winner, I love winning, and I love helping my team win most importantly,” Cameron said. “Every time I step on the court, I want to improve and just show [NBA scouts] different aspects of my game.”

Cameron and Cayden will have every opportunity to play basketball at the next level and in the NBA. If their development continues on an upward trajectory, there is no telling how far they can go.

For Cameron, winning the Gatorade Player of the Year Award as a sophomore suggests a high upside.

Carlos was a second-round pick in 2002, and managed to make two All-Star teams and an All-NBA team. If Cameron works as hard as his father did, he’ll be more than fine.

