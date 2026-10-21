‘Where’s the GoFundMe?’ | Virginia Man Arrested for Tying Wife to Chair in Basement While He Watched Football, and Fans Wanna Help

A Virginia man faces felony abduction charges after allegedly binding his wife to a basement chair so he could watch a football game uninterrupted. Richmond police arrested 64-year-old Terry Ward on Sunday, Oct. 11 after responding to a reported domestic disturbance at his home.

A Virginia man named Terry Ward faces felony abduction charges after allegedly binding his wife to a basement chair so he could watch a football game uninterrupted. (Screenshot/AI)

Ward’s wife told officers that he taped her to a basement chair and restrained her for about 30 to 45 minutes. Officers observed visible marks and tape residue on her arms. Police said Ward admitted to restraining his wife and leaving her in the basement while he watched football upstairs.

Ward Faces Felony Charges

Ward is scheduled to appear in court on the felony charge on Nov. 10. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.

Fans Chime In

Following the news, football fans took to social media to share their reactions and weigh in on the situation.

“Where’d the GoFundMe?,” one fan asked.

“Damn that man only wanted peace for 3 hours,” another fan said.

“How do we help him? #FreeTerry,” a fan joked.

“Proper! Wives literally go insane watching you sitting down enjoying some sports,” another fan mentioned.

“We have to at least hear what he has to say,” a fan replied.

“Need to put $ on his books,” someone else joked.

“We’ve all thought about it, but Terry was the only one brave enough to actually go through with it,” a fan quipped.

“Pioneer” is a word to be used in this case,” another fan spewed.

Did Ward Do Men a Favor?

Although some people may joke about the incident, Ward’s actions did men no favors. Restraining someone against their will is a serious offense, not a joke or a favor. Regardless of the memes circulating on social media, unlawfully restraining and harming a spouse can carry serious legal consequences.

Ward Is No Hero

As the story spread online, some commentators sarcastically dubbed Ward a “hero” and joked that “not all heroes wear capes,” poking fun at his extreme measures to watch football uninterrupted. However, the online jokes contrast with the serious allegations he faces, including felony abduction and misdemeanor domestic assault charges.

Ward’s plea has not been reported ahead of his scheduled court appearance.