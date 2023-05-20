“Suggs Not Letting Me, Man” | Baltimore Ravens Legend Terrell Suggs Blocks Second-Year Player David Ojabo From Wearing No. 55

The Baltimore Ravens are once again expected to have one of the better defenses in the NFL, led by All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith and All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey. But, in typical Ravens style, what they have up front will go a long way in determining just how dominant the 2023 defense will be.

That means the likes of Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, and 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo, who missed the entire 2022 after tearing his Achilles at Michigan’s pro day prior to last year’s draft. Now fully healthy, the former first-round prospect is ready to help the Ravens pass rush in any way he can. But he won’t be doing so in his college jersey No. 55. He’ll instead wear No. 90.

Future HOF Terrell Suggs Says No To Ojabo Wearing No. 55

Ojabo who’s participating in the team’s OTAs, talked to the media following Wednesday’s session, and he explained that Suggs doesn’tisn’t for him wearing his No. 55.

“Suggs not letting me, man. We had discussions. We got owner Steve Bisciotti involved a bit, but that’s above me. He’s a legend, so I’m gonna stick with 90.”

Ojabo then said this about numbers after he obviously was told no more than once.

“Numbers don’t really matter. It’s what you do with the numbers.”

In retrospect, Ojabo shouldn’t be all that surprised, he hasn’t played one down in the league. While many retired players are OK with it, Suggs isn’t, and that’s more than OK.

Suggs Had A Legendary Carry In Purple-And-Black No. 55

Suggs, the former Arizona State standout, played 16 seasons in “Charm City,” becoming one of the most feared edge rushers in the league alongside Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

Ravens pass-rushers David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh running drills at football school pic.twitter.com/i61Jhu6S2V — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 17, 2023

The trio led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory in 2013.

As for Suggs, he racked up 132.5 of his career 139 sacks as a member of the Ravens. He also won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2003) and DPOY (2011). The seven-time Pro Bowl selection also was named an All-Pro twice.

Now you see why he’s not willing to allow his number to be worn.