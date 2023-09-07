Snoop Dogg Gives Shaq The GOAT NBA Rapper Crown | Dame D.O.L.L.A. Fans Are In Their Feelings

NBA legend and basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal was given the GOAT NBA rapper crown from hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg. Many NBA players have ventured into the rap game, including current player Damian Lillard. But according to Snoop, Shaq is the one. Is Snoop right?

“@Shaq greatest NBA rapper of all time,” Snoop Dogg posted to Instagram. “They think I’m on the brink of my insanity, if he isn’t spitting like this for the money, then what can it be?”

Shaq’s Discography

The title comes on the heels of Shaq’s appearance in a collaboration with Los Angeles rap group Coyote for the new single, “3 Lokos”.

Shaq has made four studio albums as a rapper. “Shaq Diesel” in 1993, “Shaq Fu: Da Return” in 1994, “You Can’t Stop the Reign” in 1996, and “Respect” in 1998.

None of these albums would earn four or five mics from The Source, but they are decent projects for someone that is not a full-time rapper. “Shaq Diesel” did manage to go platinum in 1993, but that was a different era and Shaq was on the ascent as a popular global figure.

Lillard has released five studio albums under the rap name Dame D.O.L.L.A., “The Letter O” in 2016, “Confirmed” in 2017, “Big D.O.L.L.A.” in 2019, “Different on Levels The Lord Allowed” in 2021, and “Don D.O.L.L.A.” last month.

The NBA Top75 player had a classic rap diss battle with Shaq back in 2019 that had the basketball and rap world split by generations. Lillard represented the new guard and new hip-hop generation. Shaq repped for the OGs and the glory days of the craft in the 90s.

Dame Is A Legit Rapper, But Where Will He Be Playing Next Season?

Dame’s latest album was co-signed by Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. Ty Dolla $ign and singer Jordin Sparks also make Dame’s latest album.

Music is subjective, there is no real way to prove who is “better” unless you have a rap battle between them one on one. It’s highly unlikely Shaq would sign up for that, though Dame might.

Stay tuned, because Dame is likely to have a response to the claim made by Snoop.

In the meantime, Lillard is still under contract to play for the Portland Trail Blazers. He and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, have made a trade demand, but the Blazers have yet to acquiesce.

NBA training camps open at the end of the month, and until a trade is made he is expected to show up and be an active participant. We’ll see how that all plays out.