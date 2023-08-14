“This Is A Song Y’all Gonna Be Singing At The End Of This Year” | NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Seemingly Picks Warriors To Hoist Larry O’Brien Trophy Again During Bay Area DJ Set

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents. Not only is he widely considered the most dominant big man to ever lace them up in the modern era, the four-time NBA champion is also one of the most savvy and successful businessmen around. But O’Neal isn’t all work and no fun. The 2000 NBA MVP loves to have a good time when he isn’t on the set of “Inside The NBA” on TNT or tending to business meetings. He also deejays in his spare time.

And, let’s just say the once dominant big man is pretty good at it. This past weekend O’Neal was one of the featured deejays for Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park. While hyping up the frenzied crowd, O’Neal made a pretty bold prediction about the Golden State Warriors in 2023-24.

O’Neal Says Dubs Will Win It All Next Season

With the crowd all lathered up and excited, O‘Neal proceeded to play a song the city resonates with pretty well, having won four championships since 2015.

“This is a song y’all gonna be singing at the end of this year,” O’Neal said to the crowd as Queen’s “We Are The Champions” blasted over the speakers at the festival.

O’Neal was joined by Warriors do-it-all wing Gary Payton II, a key member of the team’s surprising 2022 run to the title. Payton returned to the Dubs at last year’s trade deadline after signing with the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency after winning that elusive title.

Why Is O’Neal High On The Warriors?

O’Neal has always said as long as the Warriors have their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, along with Steve Kerr stalking the sidelines, they have a shot to win it. In mid-June during an episode of his “The Big Podcast,” he chose the Dubs as his favorite team and he even said they play better when no one believes they can do it.

While, he hasn’t shed much light on the Chris Paul acquisition, which sent rising player Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, one would have to believe that he’s taking that into account when he makes the statement he made over the weekend.