Should A Technical Foul Be Assessed To A Coach Stepping On The Hardwood To Protect A Player From Racial Insult? Illinois State’s Head Coach Thought So

There is a growing problem in the boundary between athletes and spectators: etiquette and respect and how to handle the ignorance of a fan in real life.



The instances of fans saying or doing foul things to basketball players has been seen primarily in the NBA with varying degrees of cruelty. However, there needs to be a public discussion when consequences can alter the game and cause potential fouls, etc.

During the Saturday Norfolk State versus Illinois State basketball game, Norfolk State guard Jamarii Thomas had some dialogue directed at him by a group of fans sitting courtside, including a racial slur.



When Norfolk coach Robert Jones heard about it, he reacted the way any coach should, attempting to protect his player, but he walked onto the court, presumably in agitated state.

Out Of Technical Foul Bounds

“The fan called Jamarii a racial slur,” Jones said to The Virginian-Pilot. “So when Jamarii told me, that’s when I walked on the court and I told the ref and I told the fan, ‘you can’t call my players a racial slur.’ I don’t care about basketball, you can’t talk to them that way. So that’s why I went on the court.”

However, the rules require every coach to stay within the roaming area behind the sideline and on their respective court, which ends with a warning followed by a technical foul for repeated offenses doled out by the referee.



Although the referee approached Jones, the Illinois State coach wanted him assessed a technical foul for walking on the hardwood instead after Jones tried to explain what happened to his player, which led to him entering the court.

The aggressive energy delivered by Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon led to a confrontation at halfcourt where both coaches had to be separated by the officials.

“I went to him and I told him that the fan called my guy a technical racial slur, that’s why I’m on the court. And (Pedon) was so fired up he said, /I don’t care. I don’t care. I don’t care.’”

“So that’s when I went off, because you can’t tell me you don’t care that somebody called my kid a racial slur,” Jones continued. “Like you can’t tell me you don’t care. Forget about basketball, forget about whatever. He he has African American players on his team. […] You can’t tell me you don’t care.”

Plot Twist: Admission Of Guilt

By Sunday afternoon, Redbirds coach Ryan Pedon stated on social media.

“I reached out this morning to Coach Robert Jones to offer my apology for my reaction during our game last night. I take full responsibility for my actions. I was wrong for allowing the situation to escalate. I expressed to Coach Jones after the game-I absolutely did not hear what he was saying to me. Had I heard Coach Jones, my response would have been completely different.

“This was a misunderstanding in which I reacted to him without understanding the situation, and I own that mistake 100%. I would also like to apologize for any negative reflection my response may have brought to either institution, its student-athletes or basketball programs.”

By Sunday evening, Illinois State media relations director Eric Jome apologized on behalf of the university in a statement.

“The men’s basketball game on Saturday between Illinois State and Norfolk State was regrettable marred by the report of a racial slur directed at a Norfolk State player by an Illinois State fan. The use of racial slurs and other offensive language targeting people for their identity is abhorrent and is not tolerated by Illinois State University.

“Illinois State has moved swiftly to investigate the report and will respond appropriately. Illinois State University and Redbird Athletics extend sincere apologies to Norfolk State University, its student-athletes, and its athletic staff for the deep upset caused, and university leaders have personally reached out to colleagues at Norfolk State.”

Whether Pedon heard what Jones was saying or not, asking for a tech immediately was already out of bounds when the referee handled it. For now, the school in the land of Lincoln looks terrible for wanting a technical foul assigned to a coach who was protecting a player from racial hatred in a place far from their Tidewater, Virginia, home.