Shaq Is Fed Up With How Soft The World Has Become | Defends Local Reporter After She Was Fired For Addressing Black Dallas Mayor As ‘Bruh’ On Twitter

Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to speak his mind, and he has done it again. He recently came to the defense of Dallas Morning News reporter Meghan Mangrum after she was fired for a comment she made on Twitter toward Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Johnson tweeted in February that the local media in Dallas has no interest in reporting that the crime numbers for the city have been down.

Our local media have no interest in reporting on this data, which is why you haven’t heard about it. But you better believe if Dallas was leading the nation in violent crime INCREASES you’d be hearing about it daily. It’s sad, really. Kudos to @DallasPD and our residents!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8qc8k6RuNl — Mayor Eric L. Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) February 11, 2023

Mangrum responded, “Bruh, national news is always going to chase the trend. Cultivate relationships with quality local news partnerships.”

Johnson replied, “Bruh? Have we met?”

Mangrum eventually deleted her tweet, but it didn’t help her save her job. She was hired in August 2022 and didn’t make it to her one-year anniversary.

Why Did Shaq Say ‘The World Is Getting Too Soft’ On “The Big Podcast with Shaq”?

O’Neal was asked by his co-host Spice Adams in the recent episode of his podcast “The Big Podcast with Shaq” about the situation.

“This world is getting too soft. You know what; I cannot wait till I check into my god***n old folks home, that I will own. You kidding me, you fired a lady coz she said ‘bruh.’ Come on though; stop it,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal wasn’t the only one to think that firing the reporter was a bit too much. Comments on Twitter were in support of Mangrum and suggested that the Dallas mayor had something to do with it.

I agree, the word Bruh like Bro isn't a bad, offensive, and racist words.



Those words are completely acceptable to all colors and that including the white.



Even surfers uses the word Bruh when meeting new surfers and people. — hyjohhny355 (@hyjohhny355) March 2, 2023

Another comment read, “You can bet it was the Mayor that wanted her gone to send a msg to other reporters. It wasn’t the “bruh” that did it, it was the story itself that made him look bad. Because that’s how Demorats roll. They will eat their own if they get out of line even a little bit.”

As for O’Neal, those who have followed his off-the-court career might have thoughts as to whether he’ll reach out to the reporter to offer her some sort of financial support.

He has made headlines for a number of his goodwill moments, such as buying engagement rings for a couple during a time that he was mall shopping, buying groceries for families, supporting countless charities, and for his efforts to assist Black-owned businesses with post-pandemic recovery.

I didn't envision this getting the attention it has and I don't think the story has been fairly told either.



Yes, I was fired for a tweet. But the broader context shows this is about more than my tweet. This is all I have to say ⬇️https://t.co/1PfW72ep69 — Meghan Mangrum (@memangrum) March 2, 2023

Mangrum doesn’t seem to have spoken to any media outlets about the matter, but she did write a column on Medium.com to share her thoughts. She also tweeted, less than 24 hours ago, a picture of a moving van with the caption “2023 is going swell.”

