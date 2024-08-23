“Your Husband Wouldn’t Like It If I Told Him You DM’d Me Your OnlyFans Link’: Sauce Gardner Claps Back At Bills Fan Who Clowned His Coverage Skills

Jets All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner was minding his own business on X and showing his fans a new construction inside his home that he was building in anticipation of the season, and he caught a vicious stray from a woman who was clearly a Bills fan, as that is her background photo on her X account.

Do I even have to say what I'm getting built at my new house?😅 pic.twitter.com/oA0bQS9kys — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) August 21, 2024

Sauce posted a picture of some boxes in an empty room, a ladder and some machinery used for construction and captioned the photo:

“Do I even have to say what I’m getting built at my new house?”

One X user responded: “A simulator to teach you how to not commit pass interference or defensive holding!”

The woman undoubtedly opened up a can of worms with her statement. Sauce is considered one of the best cornerbacks in the game and his technique is among the best as well. Typical troll activity, but this one gained some traction.

In fact, some Jets haters even hyped her up and commended her for her sassy comment, and when she realized she was getting traction and millions of views on her comment, the woman did a double down.



Naturally, the fan was a married Jets hater and diehard Bills fan who couldn’t wait to diminish Gardner’s skills. Or at least get a rise out of the young cornerback.



Sauce Gardner Strikes Back At X User

Gardner, however, didn’t find the trash talk amusing and it’s unclear if the fan was ready for his reply as he put her business on front street.

”I’m sure your husband wouldn’t like it if I told him you dm’d me your OF link would he?’

I'm sure your husband wouldn't like it if I told him you dm'd me your OF link would he? https://t.co/eG1DRWaAcO — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) August 23, 2024

Ouch! So it seems that this live one is sending OnlyFans links to NFL players while married and then taking shots at these players to draw attention to herself on social media, undoubtedly, to expand her fanbase on OnlyFans.

Man, that’s dirty work, but nothing illegal about it.

Not sure if she was expecting a clapback of that nature, but the X community got a kick out of it, especially Jets fans, who let it be known that their cornerback is not only shrewd in coverage, but also quick with intercepting potential social media beef.

He got his props for that.



Kelli Mariakis Challenges Sauce Gardner To Produce Proof Of Her OnlyFans Link

The Bills fan didn’t give up. She also had X users like Talking Pizza, defending her against Sauce’s retaliation tweet.

She challenged Gardner to produce the link and denied she even had an OnlyFans link.

She wouldn’t go out without a fight and was also truly getting the desired attention at this point.

She even had a few fans try to act as if Gardner offended the lady in some way, but overall Sauce was crowned for his response.

Honestly, that’s why it’s better to not even respond to trolls, because these interactions take on a life of their own with different fans having different objectives. Gardner has a right to roast fans who cross the line, but with the understanding that he’s entering a circus that could backfire on him, as he has the most to lose in these situations.

The comedic element was there though, and as far as social media clout goes, Gardner and the Bills fan who set it off both got some.