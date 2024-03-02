Ryan Garcia Releases Footage Of 16 Year-Old Devin Haney Sparring 20-Year Old Tank Davis, And It Can Only Be Called One Thing: Child Abuse

The world asked for it, and Ryan Garcia delivered.

The infamous sparring footage of a young Devin Haney versus Gervonta “Tank” Davis in the Mayweather Boxing Club, also known as “The Doghouse.”

Now that the receipts have been shown, Devin Haney looks like the recipient of a patented Tank beatdown, and we’re talking about practice.

“Never did they post a chopped up edited video,” Haney posted on X, after the video dropped. “16 years old & in there holding my own. We bet AB pops & he honored it & paid! Ryan we watched u quit we are not the same & never will be tune in April 20th I’ll show it!”

Never did they post a chopped up edited video.. 16 years old & in there holding my own. We bet AB pops & he honored it & paid! Ryan we watched u quit we are not the same & never will be tune in April 20th I’ll show it! — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) March 1, 2024

Devin Haney claims he was 16 years old when the sparring match happened. That would mean that Gervonta Davis was either 19 or 20 years old because he was born in 1994 and Haney in 1998. With Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the ring during the fight and in front of a full-blown audience, the fight was tantamount to sanctioned child abuse. That Adrien “AB” Broner’s father was even betting on it shows how much of a bloodsport boxing can become.

Haney’s next opponent, Ryan Garcia, released the footage as part of his online trash talk campaign after the two have had heated press conferences in New York and Los Angeles. The fight was not what Haney wanted initially, as he and his very vocal father, Bill Haney, have been clamoring for a fight with Gervonta Davis for years.

Ryan Garcia just leaked the infamous Gervonta Davis vs Devin Haney spar 😳 pic.twitter.com/QOV3r3wJpA — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 1, 2024

In the fight hype on social media, Bill and Devin constantly expressed how he got the better of Tank in the sparring, leading many to believe that the younger Haney was even more of a phenom. With the footage circulating, it is clear that although Devin held his own, Tank Davis is nothing to play with.

Haney has quickly risen to become one of his generation’s most successful young boxers. His back-to-back wins over George Kambosos, Jr. to become the undisputed lightweight boxing champion of the world in George’s backyard of Australia solidified Haney as a star.

Since then, he has moved up weight classes after he couldn’t solidify the fight with Tank Davis. He has controversially beaten Vasiliy Lomachenko at lightweight and Regis Prograis at super lightweight, taking his WBC title.

This was after the sparring.. https://t.co/GJzFKkShe2 — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) March 1, 2024

Many see comparisons to his former mentor, Floyd Mayweather, Jr.’s early career as “Pretty Boy Floyd,” and his flashiness came along with his skills. As the youngest boxing promoter in California history, Haney wears his wealth on his chest in diamonds that rival his former mentor’s. However, with an estimated net worth of $6 million, he has a long way to go before he catches up to “Money.”

It might be advisable to leave Tank Davis alone to stay in the undefeated column.