As Devin Haney Attempts To Close In On Tank Davis, Fighter Declares War On Mayweather Promotions

Since Devin Haney’s dominant performance against Regis Prograis to take home the WBC super lightweight strap, both “The Dream” and his father-trainer, Bill Haney, have targeted Gervonta “Tank’ Davis. In truth, they had been saying his name for years. However, now that Devin has become undisputed at lightweight and gained yet another title in another division, they feel that. Tank Davis is the best next-only opponent.

Now the receipts and trash talk have heated up with both Davis and Bill Haney posting receipts and calling people out for what they feel are failed attempts to make a fight happen.

On Friday, Davis released a screenshot of a purported direct message he received from Haney’s co-promoter, Hearn, on social media. The message said: “Let’s talk!”

Davis replied: “No,” before going live on his Instagram to explain his side of the negotiations and call out the very vocal Haney.

Tanking The Fight

“If they wanna make the fight happen, tell them they know who to call,” Davis said on the IG Live session. “They’re broke. I’m supposed to get on the phone with Al [Haymon] tonight to talk to him about what these n* are talking about.

“You see, Eddie [Hearn] has been in my DMs. No, I want your boss. If they want to make the fight happen, they know who to call, and I’m by the phone. All of them,” Daviss added

Davis fights under his GTD Promotions and Mayweather Promotions under the Premier Boxing Champions banner. Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, and Al Haymon, who owns Premier Boxing Champions, are the people to make a fight for Tank.

Bill Haney responded quickly, going on his Instagram Live claiming that Davis rejected a guaranteed $20 million to make the fight happen.

“I’m talking to you, the ex-face of boxing. This is the Devin Haney era,” Bill Haney said on Instagram. “Bro, you turned down $20 million guaranteed. Twenty million, bro. Are you serious, bro?”

Spooky

Haney also went in on Ellerbe, whom he called “the spook by the door.”

“Well, I’ll be damned if the spook by the door, Leonard Ellerbe himself, wants to present some fake numbers to the people,” Haney added.

“Good brother, the fight, and engagement far exceeded …anything that you can muster up in your fat head to come up with any lie about. Take a look at the analytics, take a look at the stadium, and take a look at every aspect of the fight, and you will see that it was a sellout. No longer will you down him; you must crown Devin as the only guy who got them off their bunk a** game,” Haney extolled.

Ellerbe clapped back in a series of tweets but affirmed that any fight against Tank would be on their terms as the A side of the card. As they work out the details for the public, it is clear that Tank Davis versus Devin Haney is the fight the world wants next.