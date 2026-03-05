‘Millions To Shoving Frozen Products Down Your Pants’: $14M In NFL Earnings Didn’t Stop Robert Nkemdiche From Shoplifting Candy Bars and Almond Milk From Kroger

We have heard numerous stories about pro athletes making millions and then having none of it left once their careers are over. Not every athlete acquires nine-figure contracts. Many don’t know how to manage money or prepare for the future properly.

RELATED: ‘Organize A Canned Food Drive’: Odell Beckham Jr. Tells “Pivot Podcast” It’s Been Hard Making Ends Meet With Five-Year, $100 Million Contract

Former Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche was arrested for allegedly shoplifting groceries. According to reports, Robert walked out of Kroger’s with frozen groceries, candy bars, and almond milk in his pants. Nkemdiche made $13.8M in his NFL career.

The former NFL player was exiting a Kroger in Georgia last week. An officer conducting a business area check reportedly observed the 31-year-old with “many large objects, square and rectangular shapes, consistent with concealed grocery items, inside his sweatpants.”

The officer called for backup and they apprehended Nkemdiche at a nearby gas station. According to police reports, Nkemdiche no longer had items in his pants, but frozen items, candy bars and almond milk were found after a search of the Kroger and gas station parking lots.

Kroger employees said they didn’t want to press charges over the goods, but did want him “criminally trespassed from the establishment.”

Nkemdiche Also Had Warrants Out For His Arrest

Officers say they then ran Nkemdiche’s name and found multiple warrants in several states, including three in Georgia. The former Ole Miss star was taken to jail and booked. Nkemdiche was involved in another bizarre incident when he was arrested for drug possession in 2015, which involved him falling from a fourth-floor window.

Fans React To Arrest Of Former $14M NFL Player For Shoplifting

Some of the more twisted fans jumped right in to make Nkemdiche’s actions a race issue.

“Stealing is in their DNA, regardless of how much $ they make,” said one fan, spinning the stereotypical race angle for a common problem.

Others say the situation once again highlights the need for expanded programs in financial literacy and investing for pro athletes.

“This is why every NFL player needs a financial adviser,” said another “Almond milk in his pants is probably what got him caught lol…bro couldn’t just bring a backpack or something,” asked one fan. “From having millions to shoving frozen products down your pants. Hollywood scripts aren’t this sad, a netizen commented on X. “He probably just broke like AB and Odell Beckham,” said one fan referencing the former NFL wide receivers who both made and squandered millions.

“Damn..only shy of 14m and now just a shoplifting ninja like the rest,” another fan said in disbelief.

Nkemdiche Was 29th Overall Pick In 2016 Draft

Coming out of high school Nkemdiche was considered by some scouts as the “Southeast’s best high school football prospect since the early 1980s,” according to ESPN. The 6-foot-3 296-pound defensive end out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, was the highest-touted prospect committing to the Ole Miss Rebels since future Hall of Famer Eli Manning in 1999.

RELATED: Anti-NY Bias Evident In Eli Manning Pro Football Hall of Fame Snub: “I Had A Feeling It Wasn’t Gonna Be My Night”

He declared early for the NFL draft after three college seasons and was selected with the 29th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL draft. He played for the Cardinals for three years from 2016 to 2018, the Miami Dolphins in 2019, and the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.His most recent stint in football was in 2024 with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.

Sounds like just another case of that old CTE.