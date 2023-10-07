Rival Coach Says Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Is Stat-Padding But Is That Even Possible In Football?

As the Colorado Buffaloes look to end a two-game losing streak when they face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders says he and the offense are beginning to settle in. If you’re an opponent of the Buffaloes’ breakneck offense under offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, hearing Sanders say they’re just now starting to settle in is ominous.

Heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Sun Devils, the Buffs offense is averaging over 34 points and 440 yards per game. Sanders is averaging 357 yards passing per game, to go with 15 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. The offense has been better than advertised, and based on Sanders comments this week during his weekly media session the strong-armed junior gunslinger believes there are many more levels they can reach.



Program On Pace For Best Statistical Season In Over 30 Years

“I feel like we’re now settled in with the offense, with everything that’s going on, with the nuances of it,” Sanders said Tuesday. “We went through real tests together as a team in the system, so now we know, OK, what we like, what we don’t like, and now I feel like this is the second half of the season and we’re really comfortable in it.”

Through five weeks offense hasn’t been the problem minus some starts like last week’s 48-41 loss to the USC Trojans where the Buffs trailed 33-7 at one point, only to catch fire in the second half, outscoring the Trojans 27-15 after halftime. Coach Prime (Deion Sanders) mentioned the slow start following the loss and wants to see his guys come out ready to play and attack the opponent at the outset.



Anonymous Coach Calls Out Shedeur

In the weekly hate that’s become the norm leading up to a game against the Buffs, an anonymous rival coach called out the Buffs and Shedeur for what he considers stat-padding. According to The Athletic, the anonymous coach believes the team and Shedeur have him taking sacks instead of throwing the football to keep a stats a certain way.

“They really had some tells. I think they want it rack up some stats for Shedeur. He really holds on to the ball for a long time. I think he takes sacks because he doesn’t want to affect his completion percentage. He’s playing a little different than he did earlier in the season. Before he showed that he was willing to step up and escape through the B-gaps, now he’s retreating more.”

That assumption is asinine. In fact, Shedeur is playing behind a pretty bad offensive line that gets beat at the point of attack regularly. Sanders has made more off-schedule throws than he has from the pocket. His nearly 75 percent completion percentage is one of the best in all of college football. To think he’s taking sacks to keep it high is just weird.

Even more hilarious is the anonymous part of it, the coach won’t attach his name to it.