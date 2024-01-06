Rickey Rubio, A Cautionary Tale For Hype Surrounding Overseas NBA Talent, Retires To Focus On Mental Health That Had Him In A “Dark Place”

Ricky Rubio was extremely instrumental in pushing and highlighting the overseas basketball players to the NBA movement almost a decade and a half ago, when he entered the league and turned heads with his IQ, ballhandling, and playmaking ability.



After a long and productive career in the NBA and a mental health battle, the product from Spain is hanging his jersey up to move on from the NBA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard was the fifth pick in the 2009 NBA draft. And while he lived up to his billing as an assists master, he never elevated to the superstar level projected for him by many basketball analysts.

Rubio announced Thursday that he would be retiring from the NBA after agreeing to a contract buyout with the team.

In his 12 NBA seasons Rubio played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavs and Phoenix Suns, averaging 10.8 ppg, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds and shooting 84 percent from the charity stripe. He averaged more than eight assists per game, six times.

Ricky Rubio’s Struggle With Mental Health

He touched on his mental health, noting that he was better now and also that he one day hopes to share his story.

“Hello, July 30th was one of the toughest nights of my life,” he began. “My mind went to a dark place. I kind of knew I was going on that direction, but I’ve never thought I wasn’t under control of the situation. The next day, I decided to stop my professional career.

“One day, when the time is right, I would love to share my full experience with you all so I can help support others going through similar situations,” Rubio continued. “Until then, I would like to keep it private out of respect for my family and myself, as I’m still working on my mental health. But I’m proud to say I’m doing much better and getting better everyday.” Rubio wrote. When elite athletes battle injuries it’s never easy. The rehab process often has you isolated, working with the physical therapists and doctors away from the action and comradery that team sports participants, in particular, need. That probably contributed to Rubio’s mental health challenges in some way.

Rubio also took to social media to announce his retirement and to thank all of the teams, and some important people that he met in the Cavaliers organization.

“My last home,” Rubio wrote. “I know the way things ended have been tough. I could never have imagined the year would develop this way, but you have an amazing organization, with [president of basketball operations] Koby [Altman] and [coach] JB [Bickerstaff], who have been extremely respectful and understanding of my situation and caring for me as a person.”

ACL Injuries Ended Ricky Rubio’s Career

After missing the majority of the last two seasons dealing with a torn ACL, Rubio had his agent notify Altman about his wish to step away from the team as he battled mental health issues. Altman and the Cavaliers obliged.

As time went by it became apparent to Rubio and the Cavs that Rubio would not look to play NBA basketball anymore, which led to the buyout which covers Rubio’s $6.1 million salary left on his contract for this year, as well as his $6.4 million salary for the 2024-2025 season. This move also gives the Cavaliers some financial flexibility, as well as another roster spot to bolster an already young and talented Cavaliers roster.

A win-win for both Rubio and Cleveland.

Rubio has not yet specified if his playing days are over altogether, but he is walking away from the NBA. Rubio was a talented player in his native Spain before embarking on his solid NBA career 15 years ago and many speculate, he might go back home to continue balling if he elects to do so, with a fan base that spans the globe.