The difference between Rex Ryan and Ryan Clark’s current status at ESPN comes down to contrasting employment departures and recent controversies.

ESPN parted ways with Clark in July as part of network layoffs. The longtime NFL analyst and Emmy-winning “NFL Live” co-host, however, has said he believes the cuts were used as a pretext to phase him out amid contract disputes and other internal friction.

Fans notice a double standard in the way ESPN treated Ryan Clark (R) who was fired as part of mass layoffs and Rex Ryan (L) who is facing hit-and-run charges but remains on air with the station.

Ryan, meanwhile, a former NFL head coach and longtime ESPN analyst, has continued appearing on the network despite facing six misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged hit-and-run in Nashville that involved two pedestrians. He turned himself in to police on Nov. 11 and returned to ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” just days later, appearing on the Nov. 15 broadcast.

Clark Onto Other Ventures While Ryan Is Still at ESPN

Clark’s departure from ESPN, however, came with an unexpected upside. The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety has since focused on other ventures, including “The Pivot” podcast, which was picked up by Netflix, and “Inside the NFL.”

Ryan, meanwhile, continues to appear on ESPN’s morning and weekend programming, weighing in on NFL teams, head coaches and defensive coordinators.

Despite significant social media backlash and public questions about why he remained on the network following the controversy, ESPN has allowed Ryan to continue appearing on its NFL coverage, including “Get Up” and “Sunday NFL Countdown.” The contrast has fueled accusations of a double standard among Clark’s supporters.

Fans Have Plenty to Say About the Difference In Clark and Ryan’s Situation

Social media was buzzing after seeing Ryan back at work.

“Dana White beat up his wife IN A CLUB ON CAMERA and not only didn’t get canceled but signed a bigger deal with ESPN, and they didn’t say sh*t about it, name ANYBODY in entertainment that survived that especially in sports yall treated Ray Rice like the devil,” someone commented.

“Wowww and they let my boy Shannon Sharpe go,” a person said.

“At least Tony Romo didn’t hit anybody,” a fan said.

“Rex Ryan was set up. Nobody has their feet ran over by a f*cking truck and is still able to chase the perpetrator on foot to the stop light,” another fan said.

“Ryan Clark was laid off like many others! But y’all seem to think Clark can’t be part of layoffs? Like many other TV talent at ESPN!,” another user replied.

“It must be because Rex is white and Ryan is black. Damn the whole world is racist,” another user mentioned.

“Got the complexion for protection,” someone else quipped.

Former NBA star Al Harrington shared the story with this caption:

“Two different sets of rules my boy! You know that,” he said on X account.

Clark Details Final ESPN Contract Offer

Clark recently opened up about the contract provisions the network sought to include in his proposed new deal, which he said would have limited his ability to pursue outside projects and other financial opportunities.

“My first offer on my last contract, two of the stipulations were I could no longer do The Pivot and I could no longer host Inside the NFL. And crazy enough, if I agree to those things, the new sports show does not exist because it’s through The Pivot. And it’s in partnership with NFL Films, who I was hosting [through] Inside the NFL.

“And when they sent that offer, I had an agent, and the agent comes to me and they were like, ‘Hey, you know, what do you want us to say?’ And I was like, ‘Nothing,’” Clark shared during a recent episode of “The Pivot.”

RELATED: ‘Worst Draft Pick In 20 Years. You Stink’: Rex Ryan Eviscerates Struggling Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty For Saying Jets Wouldn’t Want To Tackle Him

The contrast has only added fuel to the debate over why Clark’s outside opportunities reportedly became a sticking point in his ESPN contract negotiations, while Ryan continues to enjoy a platform on the network even as he pursues his next NFL coaching opportunity.

The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach appears to be positioning himself for a return to the sidelines. In a Nov. 16 report, Front Office Sports reporter Michael McCarthy suggested that Ryan was using his ESPN platform to publicly campaign for the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator position, citing his repeated criticism of the team’s defensive coaching staff.