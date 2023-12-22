Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey Has Provided The Niners With Unnecessary Bulletin Board Material  

Monday night’s San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens matchup will pit two 11-3 teams who are currently the top seeds in their respective conferences. It will also be a battle between the league’s second-ranked offense (Niners) and the second-ranked defense (Ravens). Something will have to give in this battle, and no matter the outcome it could also be a preview of the Super Bowl in a little over seven weeks.

But for now it’s for bragging rights as to who’s the best team in the league. As reporters looked to bait Ravens do-it-all safety Kyle Hamilton into calling Niners QB and MVP frontrunner Brock Purdy “a system quarterback,” the former Notre Dame standout didn’t fall for it. But teammate and star cornerback Marlon Humphrey inexplicably did. Currently five-point favorites, most believe the Niners are the better team, and playing at home in Santa Clara definitely enhances their chances to win.



Why Would Humph Give Niners Bulletin Board Material?

Speaking on the “Punch Line” podcast, Humph took disrespect a step further.

“I don’t respect them. I don’t respect a single person on their football team.”

“I’m excited for this one, I mean, their defense is crazy. … They just got key playmakers. Christian McCaffrey scored every single freaking game. Deebo, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, I mean, dang … it’ll be a good one. I think this might be the game of the year, honestly. Could definitely be the game of the year.”

Why would Humphrey make such an ignorant statement prior to the matchup, then speak as if he really does respect them. All it does is give a Niners team that’s looked like easily the best team in the league this season bulletin board material. And, while they’ll likely say it doesn’t, it does because of the manner Humphrey spoke about them.



Humphrey And Ravens Will Have Their Hands Full

Humphrey’s take came off as sarcastic as he laughed and joked after saying it. But in a matchup of this magnitude that’s the type of stuff that’s not needed. Even if Humphrey, the former Alabama standout, was kidding, you’d better believe Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t appreciate his star defensive back speaking in that manner. It’s unnecessary and could be used as a rallying cry by a team that needs no extra motivation.

Remember, this Niners team has beaten three probable Super Bowl contenders (Eagles, Cowboys and Jaguars) by a combined score of 118-32, with two of those wins coming away from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Trying to slow down an offense that’s been humming all season will be enough of a challenge, and now it seems as if Humphrey, who even if he was just kidding, made things that a little bit harder.

The Ravens will present some challenges to the Niners as well, but nothing like they’ll present to the Ravens in all three phases on Christmas night’s huge affair.