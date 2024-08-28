Michael Jordan Wasn’t “That Good Of A Defender”: Rasheed Wallace Embarrasses Himself With Blatant Lie About The GOAT, Saying “He Couldn’t Stop a Motherf—er”

Nowadays everyone has a podcast. It’s nothing to stroll X, YouTube or Instagram and see former athletes and others talking sports while giving wild and oftentimes baseless takes. It happens quite often, and some of the former and current players who engage in these takes are guys considered to have a pretty high sports IQ.

The latest to dabble in the world of shock jock takes for attention is former NBA big man Rasheed Wallace.

The former UNC great, who was during his playing days was known for his great skill set, also stood out for his constant arguing with referees that often led to ejections, fines and suspensions. Now, fully entrenched in the podcast world, Wallace is becoming known for his outlandish takes that lately leave most scratching their heads.

Sheed Sounds Crazy

During a recent episode of his new podcast, “Sheed & Tyler,” with co-host TylerIAm, the very outspoken Wallace called out Michael Jordan’s prowess as a defender.

“Mike wasn’t all that good of a defender. All that NBA s—. We like, Mike, we’re gonna put him up there on an All-Defensive Team. I’m talking about being up there. I’ve seen this motherf—er get his a— busted, where he couldn’t stop a motherf—er. Against JR Rider, yeah probably Clyde Drexler, sh-t don’t forget Joe Dumars. I’m not saying he didn’t play defense, I’m just saying his defense wasn’t as high as most other cats at that time. I couldn’t put him on like 10 or 11 consecutive First-Team All-Defensive joints, dog.” Michael Jordan Might Be Best Two-Way Player Ever

MJ, who’s widely considered the greatest player in NBA history, is also recognized as one of best defenders in league history as well. He’s still one of only three guards to ever win the DPOY award, and the only shooting guard to do so, doing it in 1988. In fact, Jordan’s numbers in 1986 and 1988 look almost identical on both ends of the floor.

In 1986, he averaged 37.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, while shooting nearly 49 percent from the field.

In 1988 (DPOY) he averaged 35 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

So in actuality, Jordan could’ve taken home two DPOY awards. While he didn’t, he finished his illustrious career with nine All-Defensive First Team selections, tying him with the late, great Kobe Bryant, whom he mentored and shared a special bond with. Jordan also led the league in steals on three different occasions, further displaying his elite defensive prowess that Wallace is oddly questioning.

Another Week, Another Off The Wall Wallace Take

Just last week during another episode of the podcast, Wallace who’s doing all he can to attract viewers with his takes, may have secured the title of the most outlandish take of the year.

“I think he was a little more dangerous when he was with the Wizards,” Wallace stated. “He didn’t have the athleticism that we were use to seeing M.J. have. … His angles were a little more sharp. He was a strong two, three guard. He wasn’t going to move them lightly. His shot became more dangerous. He became more solid as that player in his years in Washington.”

Because of the loss of athleticism at age 38, Jordan had to tweak how he played with the Wizards. But at no point was he ever more dangerous, it doesn’t get any more dangerous as it pertains to an NBA player than Michael Jordan in Chicago from 1984-98.

Stop the cap, Sheed.