‘We Run The East’: Rapper DaBaby Gets In Vulgar Exchange with Knicks Fans, Belt Whips Then Stomps On Jalen Brunson Jersey With Clout-Chasing Videographer

The New York Knicks got smoked by the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night in Charlotte, 114-103. Rap artist DaBaby, a son of the city, was courtside but he wasn’t just spectating. He was being loud, obnoxious and beefing with Knicks fans who asked him to sit down and shut up.

RELATED: DaBaby Is Caught In A War of Age & Sexuality

Knicks Fans yall gonna let DaBaby disrespect Jalen Brunson’s jersey like that? When do they come to NY? lol



⁦@FuciousTv⁩ pic.twitter.com/DwLPfdvmMA — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) March 27, 2026

Da Baby Gets Into Exaggerated Verbal Confrontation With New York Knicks Fans In Charlotte

Da Baby, who typically doesn’t react well when exchanging unpleasantries, amped up his excitement and continued to rub every LaMelo Ball pass that resulted in points in the face of the folks wearing Knicks jerseys.

All of the action was captured by Fucious TV and posted online.

“Take this ass whooping like a man,” Da Baby shouted at Knicks fans as he stood near the rim, dapping up Hornets players mid-game and engaging with fans, taunting and cursing at them. “Yall n-ggas got me fked up,” Da Baby screamed. “I’m in this b*tch shirt off,” he said as he ripped his white tee apart, further exposing his diamond necklace glistening.

The security guard couldn’t even get him to relax, as the fans grew increasingly annoyed. But he was being filmed the entire time, so part of his act was probably promotion. In addition, the rapper admitted to being “drunk.” Da Baby admitted that he’s looking to get put out, “I go on tour tomorrow anyway,” he said

Also, the game was well in hand.

Da Baby Spanks Jalen Brunson Jersey With A Belt To Rub Charlotte Win In

The wildest moment in the video was when Da Baby gets the dejected Knicks fan to hand him his Jalen Brunson No. 11 jersey, and the rapper proceeded to grab a belt and smack the jersey in his hand to symbolize what his hometown Hornets were doing to supposed NBA title contenders from up North.



Rapper DaBaby got into with Knicks fans and even took a belt to a Jalen Brunson jersey during Charlotte Hornets win over New York Knicks at Spectrum Center. (@fucioustv)

As he continued to interact with the crowd, Da Baby said:

“Yall dressed up like that to get beat like this. I hate that for y’all. “We run the East. We are the best team in the East,” he exclaimed.

Da Baby Recruits Clout-Chasing Cameraman To Stomp On Jalen Brunson Jersey

Following that direct insult to the Knicks organization and fans, Da Baby put the finishing touches on the circus by promoting his upcoming concert event and engaging a miscellaneous cameraman in his debauchery.

A working cameraman/videograoher comes over and says, “Where’s the jersey at?” and then he proceeds to step on the Brunson jersey, and the rapper even dives on it like a wrestler coming off the top rope.



Whether it was in good fun or not, that was quite the disrespectful message sent to Knicks fans and their captain Jalen Brunson. Short of burning his jersey — which Da Baby was probably going to do next — this is bulletin board material, and if the Hornets could ever really become the top team in the East as Da Baby proclaimed, then we might have that old ’90s rivalry back.