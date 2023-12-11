PSA: If You Go On A Date With Aaron Gordon, Don’t Check His Net Worth Beforehand, Because He Will Know

Attention ladies: if you are going on a date with an NBA player, clear your browsing history, or at least don’t have it as the last thing on your screen before your date.

Denver Nuggets player Aaron Gordon is open for love, but there is only one problem: he has seen the dark side of dating while famous. He kept it very real during a recent podcast with his Nuggets teammate Michael Porter, where Gordon recounted an awkward moment while discussing their desires to be married one day.

“I went on a date with this girl one time,” Gordon said at the 25-minute mark on the “Curious Mike” podcast. “I forget where we were going or where we was at … it might have been in like Chicago or something like that. We went on a little date. I got to the spot, right and we just sitting at the bar waiting for our table getting drinks or whatever. She opens up her phone, and the last thing she has on her phone was ‘Aaron Gordon’s net worth.'”

Stop Being Shady

The two teammates laughed at the aha moment, and Porter claimed that finding a partner with no agenda while being famous is a challenge to accomplish.

“Females are smart these days because they can put out the image to where like, they don’t care about that, they don’t care about the bread but deep down if you were just a regular dude, who knows if she would even mess with you,” said show host Michael Porter, small forward for the Denver Nuggets.

However, Gordon is not overly dismissive of women and marriage but is cautious while understanding what he wants in a potential romantic partner.

“When you get to this level, there’s certain girls that mess with you just for the clout, the money, that and security, but there are some good ones out there,” Gordon continued then described the qualitie she is looking for in a wife. “Very caring, nice, intelligent, real, down-to-earth. (She has a) good head on her shoulders, a good family background, and beautiful, and would make a good mother.”

Mass Exodus

Porter then explained why so many future NBA players choose their wives young for obvious reasons.

“Most of the dudes in the league that are married, they met their girl in high school,” Porter added. “Guys in our position, it’s hard once you have what you have and are who you are but (Gordon) be going overseas and he told me you gotta go find one overseas.”

Gordon explained his logic by simply stating, “No basketball over there; they know soccer players. They don’t really know basketball players like that.”

Gordon just signaled a potential drop in available players who might not look across the pond and beyond for women who have never heard of them.