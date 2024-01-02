NBA Star Aaron Gordon Blamed His Dad’s Poor Animal Training When The Denver Nuggets Star’s Dog Took A Bite Out Of His Face On Christmas

Denver Nuggets’ starting forward Aaron Gordon suffered a dog bite on Christmas Day and needed stitches on his hand and face. It was unknown how long he would be away from the team as he recovered, but it was only two games and he’s back at practice and explained what actually happened.

“I guess it’s a little bit embarrassing, but not too embarrassing to where I can’t talk about it,” Gordon said after New Year’s Eve practice. “I don’t drink a lot during the season. I probably had a little bit too much eggnog. I was kind of roughhousing with my dog, and I think my dog got a little excited and just basically chomped down. Gave me a bite. And I was basically wrestling him off of me, and then he bit my hand. For lack of better words, I was (messing) around with my dog, and when you (mess) around, you find out.”

Gordon Took The Blame For Bite Incident

In Gordon’s explanation he took the blame for the bite incident, which is what all good responsible dog owners do.

“I love dogs. I grew up with dogs my whole life,” Gordon said. “But because we’re on the road so much, my dad’s taking care of him, so I can’t really train him how I need him to be. …But I feel good. Everything is fine.”

Gordon is 6 feet 8 and somewhere in the neighborhood of 240 pounds. A slightly inebriated large man wrestling with a dog could get out of control. The dog doesn’t know if Gordon is drunk or what. He’s just being a dog and at some point if the wrestling gets overly physical, a natural fight/flight response will kick in for the animal. As it does for humans.

No matter how well trained your dog is, a good and responsible owner knows limits and what is and isn’t acceptable. Gordon having “too much eggnog” impaired his judgment and this was the unfortunate consequence.

But Gordon said everything is all good and he loves his dog.

“He’s a good boy. He’s a good dog,” Gordon said. “Very attached. Very sweet. Very strong. Great dog.”

Nuggets On A Roll

The Nuggets are 23-11 and in third place in the western conference. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games and are breathing down the necks of the young Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.

They play five games over the next 10 days and only one of their opponents, Orlando Magic, has a winning record. This is a soft part of the schedule that could get them on a nice roll to start 2024 as they continue their title defense.