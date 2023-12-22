Plays With A Nasty Streak: Alabama Offensive Tackle Arrested On Charges Knowingly Spreading STD | He’s Facing Jail Time

Football is already a dirty sport with the mud, dirt, and weather conditions. But in rare cases the players themselves can be extremely dirty, and in this situation an Alabama football player is accused of doing something that will make you cringe.

Alabama redshirt freshman Elijah Pritchett has been charged with knowingly spreading an STD to a woman.

REPORT: Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett has been arrested and charged with knowingly transmitting an STD to another person, per a report from @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/CNFuF48Ka2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 21, 2023

Per the Tuscaloosa Thread, Prichett, a 19-year-old offensive lineman, was arrested, and granted youthful sex offender status on Wednesday, Dec. 20, Stephanie Taylor, a representative from the Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed.

He was released on a $500 bond that Wednesday as well.

What Trouble Is Elijah Pritchett Facing For Spreading STD?

The offense of spreading an STD is a Class C misdemeanor, more specifically the “AL Code § 22-11A-21, which classifies the knowing transmission of a sexually transmitted disease as a Class C misdemeanor” according to Tuscaloosa Thread.

Pritchett was granted youthful sex offender status, so he will have an easier time trying to navigate through the process of moving past this situation. This misdemeanor also carries a sentence of up to three months in jail, and $500 in fines.

Youthful sex offender status is available to 18- to 21-year-olds in Alabama, depending on the severity of the charges and other factors.

Defendants granted that status usually receive lighter punishment, reduced chances of receiving jail time, and the possibility of getting the conviction removed from their record.

While the Tuscaloosa Police Department is being tight-lipped about a lot of details of the case, the details of Pritchett’s journey on the field are clear.

Who Is Elijah Pritchett?

The 6-foot-6, 312-pound offensive tackle played marginally in all 13 games for the Crimson Tide, competing with true freshman Kadyn Proctor for the left tackle position. He was initially a five-star recruit in 2022, coming from Carver High School, in Columbus, Georgia.

But with the amount of talent and depth at Alabama, it’s no cakewalk to come in and get playing time or become a starter.

These limited chances most likely factored in his decision to put his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 15, but the very next day on Dec. 16 he withdrew his name from the transfer portal citing that “transferring is not in my best interest.”

His decision to remove his name from the transfer portal happened before he was arrested, so there’s no indication that this charge had anything to do with him remaining in Alabama.

Alabama will play Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, the first College Football Playoff semifinal.