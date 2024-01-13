Alabama Hires Washington’s Kalen DeBoer To Succeed Nick Saban | Report Says He Was School’s First Choice All Along

When Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban surprisingly decided to retire on Wednesday it sent shock waves throughout the sports and college football world. Gone was the face of college football who’d built the always proud Alabama football program into the standard program it has become in college football. With him Saban takes seven national championships (six at Alabama), 11 SEC championships (nine at Alabama), 12 SEC West championships (10 at Alabama) and so many other accolades.

Following a legend like that isn’t for everyone, and after Dan Lanning (Oregon), Mike Norvell (Florida State) and Steve Sarkisian (Texas) all turned down the Tide, Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer, who just led the Huskies to the CFP national championship game is headed to Tuscaloosa to follow Saban. With all things considered, the Tide honestly couldn’t have done better when you consider what DeBoer has accomplished and what he’s been able to do in his coaching career.

#KalenDeBoer arrives at UAT in a plane striped in orange and blue. you can’t make this stuff up. @AlabamaFTBL @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/PvMlAib2Vj — A-Aron Beard 🦚 (@AUBeard) January 13, 2024



DeBoer Is A Winner

Following Saban will be no easy feat, but one thing DeBoer has in his favor is the rate in which he’s won. In two seasons in Seattle the former Washington Huskies head coach went 25-3, winning the final Pac-12 conference championship this past season and leading his team to the final game of the college football season. Prior to that he led the Fresno State Bulldogs to a 12-6 record in two COVID-19 shortened seasons (2020 and 2021).

Before that DeBoer went 67-3 with three NAIA national championship as the head coach at Sioux Falls (2005-2009). One theme with DeBoer is he wins, and no matter level he did it at, he did it at the highest level, securing a career coaching record of 104-12.

Per 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, DeBoer was reportedly the top target for Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne from the get-go.

“There was some inaccurate reporting when the initial reporting came out about Dan Lanning, him being in Tuscaloosa and being on the verge of being Alabama’s head coach, Zenitz said, via CBS Sports HQ. “When you have a head coaching search of this magnitude, you’re going to have some misinformation that comes out during the course of the process. Based on what I’ve heard today, Kalen was a top target for Alabama throughout the course of this search. Kalen was at the top of the list for Greg Byrne throughout the course of this process.”

Kalen DeBoer’s first statement as Alabama’s head coach: pic.twitter.com/nqDNq5q45v — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) January 13, 2024

What DeBoer’s Hire Means For Alabama Recruits

The big question that’s lingered since Saban’s announcement was how would the Crimson Tide be able to keep recruits from entering the transfer portal. If you’re an offensive player you might wanna stay in Tuscaloosa, because offense is what DeBoer is known for. For two consecutive seasons at Washington his offense led the nation in total (569.0) and passing (446.4) yards per game with Heisman runner-up quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who is one of the projected Heisman favorites heading into next season, should be excited about the DeBoer hire, along with Alabama’s receivers and running backs.

Defensively they’ll be aggressive as they were this season with the Huskies, but the difference in Tuscaloosa is they’ll be much more talent on that side of the ball at DeBoer’s disposal.

DeBoer will have the legend himself Nick Saban to lean on as he makes this transition.