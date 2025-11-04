‘Linking Up With Diddy In Prison Is Crazy’: Fans Shocked at P. Diddy Holding Court In The Yard With Former Jay-Z Crony and NBA Star Sebastian Telfair

Rap Mogul P. Diddy seems to be adjusting to prison life ever since being sentenced with a release date of 2028. It’s not the best outcome that Diddy and his family hoped for, but at the very least they know that he will be returning before the turn of the decade.

P. Diddy Smiling On The Yard With Former NBA Player Sebastian Telfair

Sebastian Telfair links up with Diddy in prison



Also, in developing news, Diddy was spotted on the prison yard with a big, dark blue coat, gray prison pants and wool beanie, congregating with a group of men and he was flashing that million-dollar smile that the public has grown so accustomed to, but haven’t seen in almost a year. One of the men was identified as former NBA star Sebastian Telfair. Telfair was sentenced to six months fed time back in January for failing to complete court-ordered community service and report to the U.S. Probation Office after the judge cut him major slack when the 10-year NBA veteran point guard was one of 18 former NBA players arrested for fraud in 2021.

Why Is Sebastian Telfair Locked Up?

In order to remain free, Telfair had to complete court-ordered community service and report to the U.S. Probation Office. Telfair, unlike former NBA players Terrence Williams, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Keyon Dooling and Alan Anderson, got off with a suspended prison sentence. The judge showed him sympathy and all he had to do was follow the terms of his conditional release. Instead, the 40-year-old cousin of NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury was sent to prison.

In a hearing, according to Law360, the Brooklyn-born Telfair (who made more than $19M during his NBA career) told Judge Valerie E. Caponi that “a lot of things” were “stacked against” him, and that he sometimes gets “stuck in the mud.” Judge Caponi told him that he had done “absolutely nothing” to get a job and “thumbed [his] nose at [his] probation officer and me over and over.”

What Was Sebastian Telfair’s Involvement In $4M NBA Benefits Scandal?

Telfair and 17 former NBA players were charged in 2021 with defrauding the NBA’s health and welfare benefit plan out of $4 million by submitting false dental claims. Telfair has explained his involvement in the scandal many times and how the judge showed him mercy when she could have sent him to prison like Big Baby Davis.

Telfair’s NBA career is well-traveled and so is his rocky retirement. During his 10-year stint, he played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves (twice), Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, and Oklahoma City Thunder. After that, Telfair played overseas with Tianjin Ronggang, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers, and the Fujian Sturgeons in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Sebastian Telfair Has History Of Problems During and After NBA Career

In 2017, after being approached by police for being illegally parked in Brooklyn, he was arrested after they recovered three loaded guns, a submachine gun, ammunition and a ballistic vest in his truck. Telfair, 34 at the time, started pleading and crying in a Brooklyn courtroom after the judge handed down his 3.5 year-long prison sentence.

He said, ‘Please don’t take me from society right now…you’re the only one who can help me.” It worked as he avoided a long jail sentence.

In 2023, the New York Court of Appeals ordered a new trial for former Telfair, overturning his 2017 conviction for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The decision was based on legal arguments surrounding the admissibility of evidence from Telfair’s past.

Earlier in his career there was a chain snatching incident, an incident where he was pulled over and found with a handgun; he later pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and ended up getting three years’ probation in 2008. Then he attempted to revive his career in China and then ultimately returned to the States for one last stint with the OKC Thunder in 2014.

His fallout with rap mogul Jay-Z, a former close associate, over an issue with his cousin Stephon Marbury, is also well publicized as a negative turning point in his life.

Fans Say Diddy Is Running Things In Prison: Shocked Sebastian Telfair Is Incarcerated

As for Diddy, fans were actually excited to see him holding court on the yard, the same way he does in the streets, in the boardroom and at his infamous – and now mythical – parties.

“That boy diddy got body guards right there waiting,” said one fan. “Linking up with Diddy in prison is crazy,” a netizen on X said.

Plenty of fans in the comments were shocked to find out that Telfair was also in prison.

“It’s insane how far Bassy fell. He had hype that rivaled LeBron and now he’s in jail with the Baby Oil King,” said another fan who didn’t realize Telfair was locked up. “Diddy really helped get dudes into the league,” said another fan. “He in a calm low security he sturdy,” one fan said about Diddy’s living accommodations.

The hookup that nobody expected was met with various opinions. Some publications and pages tried to present the situation as a fall from grace, a pitiful embarrassment. But when you’re locked behind those gates as many people of all characters and colors have been, it’s good to form a bond with someone or see a familiar face. If anything, this is an opportunity for Telfair to develop a relationship with Diddy and make some power moves when he gets out.