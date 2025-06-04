”This Grown Man Followed Me Around The Track:” Olympian Gabby Thomas Puts Rude Male Hecklers On Social Media Blast

Olympic track and field gold medalist Gabby Thomas is not having any of the disrespect from male hecklers at her competitions. The Olympic hero put a male spectator on blast after she said he yelled demeaning insults at her and stalked her at the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Sprinter Gabby Thomas Puts Male Heckler On Blast

According to Thomas, she publicly called out the man because she saw him “bragging” about heckling her on social media.

“I made Gabby lose by heckling her. And it made my parlay win,” the man wrote under the username “Mr 100K a day” in response to a recap post by Thomas, who finished fourth in the 100-meter race at the Grand Slam Track meet, and second place in the 200-meter sprint on Sunday.

The man went as far as to add an image of a bet he allegedly made online with a snapshot of Thomas and the other runners at the starting line at Franklin Field.

Thomas, who is ticked off by the situation said:

“This grown man followed me around the track as I took pictures and signed autographs for fans (mostly children) shouting personal insults,” Thomas, 28, wrote in response. “Anybody who enables him online is gross.”

This grown man followed me around the track as I took pictures and signed autographs for fans (mostly children) shouting personal insults- anybody who enables him online is gross https://t.co/f9a6vPkX0v — Gabby Thomas (@itsgabbyt) June 2, 2025

Thomas also labeled the man “a weirdo” while responding to her fans. Thomas says she initially was going ro ignore the heckler but decided to air him out since he’s bragging.” “Honestly the heckling is tolerable, it’s following me around the stadium that’s wild,” she wrote in another post. Honestly the heckling is tolerable, it’s following me around the stadium that’s wild — Gabby Thomas (@itsgabbyt) June 2, 2025

Heckler Continues To Attack Gabby Thomas On Social Media The man called Thomas a liar and denied Thomas’ claims and called her a liar in a YouTube video posted Monday under the same username — adding that she tweeted about him “for sympathy.” He also called Thomas “a Karen,” usually a name reserved for privileged women who think the world revolves around them.



Heckler Makes YouTube Post Of Him Shouting At And Insulting Thomas During Meet As evidence, In the 11-minute video, he showed clips of him heckling Thomas and encouraging Melissa Jefferson-Wooden to win the 200m race.



”She ain’t nothing. You beat her yesterday,“ the man shouted.

“Gabby Thomas is scared I see it in her eyes,” the man yelled, before calling her a “choke artist.” The man was also yelled, “Melissa got married this year, got a Black husband, Gabby got a white guy,” referring to Thomas’ fiancé, Spencer McManes. The prodding continued as he said, Thomas “walked past me and she spoke to me and she said, ‘Hey what’re you doing here? You’re just a heckler… She laughed, smiled and kept walking. That was the last time I saw Gabby.”

Gabby Thomas Has Past Incidences With Alleged Stalkers This isn’t Thomas’ first experience with being harassed or stalked or trolled. Earlier this year, Thomas shared a PSA on TikTok and said she feared she was being stalked was being stalked by a group of middle-aged men around the country.

“Gabby Thomas Doesn’t Sound Like She’s The Brightest Out There”: Internet Troll Incites Racist Attacks Against Validity Of Olympic Champion’s Harvard Education

In addition to her Olympic achievements, Thomas made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the magazine’s 2025 issue in May, which has brought her more fame and attention, particularly from men.