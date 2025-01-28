“Gabby Thomas Doesn’t Sound Like She’s The Brightest Out There”: Internet Troll Incites Racist Attacks Against Validity Of Olympic Champion’s Harvard Education

When it comes to people of color being athletically gifted, the non-Black public will believe anything is possible. Everybody wants to see three forms of ID and proof of birth certificate and citizenship before a person of color is given props for performance in the classroom.

Such is the case of Olympic champion and Ivy League student Gabby Thomas, who is finally setting the record straight after being grilled and scrutinized by internet trolls over the validity of her prestigious Harvard degree.

Internet Troll Sparks Racially-Motivated Drama Surrounding Gabby Thomas’ Harvard Education

A social media user on X, instigated the situation over the weekend by writing that Thomas “doesn’t sound like she’s the brightest out there,”

For some reason, Thomas, 27, validated the idiot’s remarks with her own response just minutes later in her own post.

“You’re probably right 🤷🏽♀️ 😂 darn my Harvard degree,” Thomas replied on Saturday.

In another post on Sunday, Thomas complained that the X user’s comment sparked a chain of racist comments from people accusing her of being dishonest about earning her degree from the Ivy League institution due to her race.

Gabby Thomas Strikes Back At Internet Troll Questioning Her Intelligence

Again, not sure why she let a toothless stranger in a mouse suit, sitting in the backwoods of Wisconsin strike her nerves, but Thomas felt compelled to address the situation, writing:

“Today, on Jan 26, 2025, there are hundreds of people commenting on my Twitter page that specifically because I am black, they must assume I did not earn my admission into Harvard, nor did I earn my diploma. Is this real life??” the three-time gold medalist wrote.

Of course, social media came to the defense of the women’s 200-meter gold medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

They took to the comment section to show support and denounce the haters for their ridiculous claims. Claims that a bit of research from those same internet sleuths so quick to investigate and call people out on negative things, could have been easily verified.

Gabby Thomas Fans Strike Back Against Internet Troll On Social Media

After Gabby struck back, and the person who posted the initial tweet (@GernezDan) saw that millions of people were engaging in a comment he knows he threw out there as a clout chase, the X instigator tried to walk back his comments and blame the people who engaged and even liked it, writing:

“1.7M views, 96 comments, 18 reposts and 49 likes

A lot of people understandably don’t care about what this post says, 96 snowflakes were triggered enough to comment, why would you repost something so insignificant & devoid of actual substance, and what motivated the likes?”

To which, one X user responded: “Don’t backpedal now, p-ssy.”

Said another X user: “Get a real job and stop worrying about likes and views while you are poor and worried about the cost of eggs. You could be using this time to actually make yourself a real earner, but this what you choose to do. You should only waste time like this after you have made it.”

The X instigator tried to stand his ground, offering sarcastic retorts and battling off the onslaught of criticism that was now coming his way from people of all races.

He clearly got the attention he was seeking by playing on people’s racial sensitivities, but after the initial drama which was driven by Thomas’ personal response to the random X post, the troll got the worst of it.

Replied one X user: “This is the justification you use to live your life and from everyone’s perspective we all just wish you’d do something significant with your life instead of being twitter’s loser of the day.”

“Let’s hear about your accomplishments and your qualifications to judge other people,” challenged one netizen.

“Getting ratiod into the ground. Not too late to delete baby boy,” quipped another fan.

“Just imagine, getting your 15 seconds of fame by being an insensitive jerk,” said another X user.

Gabby Thomas Won Three Gold Medals In Paris 2024 Olympics

It’s odd that one person’s empty opinion caused such a stir, but such is the way of social media. As soon as Thomas acknowledged the ignorance, it became a platform for millions of people to engage in and project their personal feelings through the computer.

Thomas won three gold Olympic medals at the Paris Olympics this summer. In addition to the 200-meter dash that she won on August 6 with a winning time of 21.83 seconds, Thomas captured gold as part of the 4 x 100 relay team and then again in the 4 x 400 relay making her the fifth woman to win three gold medals in the same Olympics in track and field.

Thomas Has A Degree In Neuroscience From Harvard University

Thomas’ academic journey is well documented, especially during her recent Olympic run. She graduated from Harvard University in 2019 with a degree in neuroscience as well as a minor in global health and health policy, according to the university. She later earned her master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas at Austin, per Harvard’s website and her LinkedIn account.

As a Harvard student, Thomas set eight all-time university records in women’s track, six in individual events, and two as part of a relay.

It’s all pretty silly when you think about it. This isn’t a religious publication but Proverbs 29:9-11 applies in this instance.

“There’s no use arguing with a fool. He only rages and scoffs, and tempers flare…”

This was another classic example.