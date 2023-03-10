‘Nothing Like Fans Telling Me How To Play Basketball’ | Heckling Fan Triggers Kyrie Irving’s Twitch Live Stream Rant After Game

Kyrie Irving is never afraid to say what is on his mind and he did just that after the Mavericks‘ Wednesday night game. He got on his personal Twitch account to share his thoughts on NBA parlays, fans, media, and an update on his life journey.

Kyrie Irving during Mavericks-Pelicans game on March 8, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

Irving’s Thought On NBA Fans

A heckling fan seemingly jump started the Irving postgame live stream rant during the game. Irving and fan went at it during a break in the action of the Mavs-Pelicans game.

Irving turned to the fan and said, “Nothing like fans telling me how to play basketball. How does that make sense?”

The fan responded, “Do you want me to tell you how to post on Amazon?”

Afterwards, Irving went on his Twitch livestream and kept that conversation going.

“Gambling and sports betting has completely taken the purity away and the fun away from the game at times,” Irving said. “I’m gonna just be honest with y’all. Work is work, but the support around it can be distracting. There’s a difference between being a diehard fan and supporting your team and loving your team versus somebody that’s betting on a parlay or somebody that wants to hit.”

Y’all Don’t Know Me

Irving then transitioned to talk about how much he is misunderstood and that people always make assumptions about him.

“You see me for three hours and you think you know who I am. You see a few posts: ‘Oh Ky is woke, Ky got it, oh, Ky is, oh my goodness. He just doesn’t fit into the mold of all the people. He’s different, he’s crazy, he’s arrogant, he’s this, he’s that. All from seeing me for three hours. You get all that,” said Irving.

He continued, “What’s Ky gonna do this summer? Does Ky like Dallas? What happened in Brooklyn? What happened in Boston? What happened in Cleveland? Why did you leave LeBron [James]? Why did you leave Jayson [Tatum]? Why did you leave KD [Kevin Durant]? Why did you leave all these people?”

“Me, you think that I’m the cancer in the locker room as if basketball is an individual sport that one person is supposed to take blame for,” said Irving. “It’s 15 guys on the team, and I’m the one cancer in the room.

That’s what it’s portrayed as. That’s what you guys get. That’s what they have fun doing. That’s why these older, bitter gentlemen and women keep my name in their mouths every day.”

What’s Free?

Irving wrapped up his rant by giving us another “woke quote.”

“How am I free if I know my people are not free in Africa? How am I free if I know my indigenous people in Australia are not free? How am I free if I know kids are still working in the cobalt mines in the Congo, making Teslas,” Irving stated.

Irving is a very good basketball player and probably the best ball-handler of all-time. He is also a moody, unpredictable at times, and a unique social conscious individual that has stated that he is more than just a basketball player.

He views the world from a different lens than most people, but he still has a job to do, and fans will hold him accountable whether it’s for their parlays or just out of pure fandom.

Irving also seems to forget at times that the fans help contribute to players being able to get $200 million contracts through their support of buying merchandise, buying season tickets, television viewership, and an overall support of the NBA. He has a tendency to play the victim at times. Is this one of those moments? Whatever that fan said to him must have really hit home.

