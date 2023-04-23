‘Nobody Told You That Bruh’ | With Memphis Struggling Against Lakers, Ja Morant Finds Time To Clown Fan Who Says People Believe He Favors Grizzlies Star

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has had an adventurous year thus far. The talented-but-immature fourth-year pro has been on the wrong end of a few various situations, with most brought on by his own doing. Even with all that, it hasn’t taken Morant’s sense of humor. A fan recently took to social media to say he’s always been told that he looks like Morant.

Someone with the Twitter handle @onevengaff tweeted the following after he says folks constantly tell him he’s pretty much Morant’s twin.

Man let me make my own Tik tok too I can’t let this slide pic.twitter.com/GtPxOVEMwp — Ola. (@ionevengaff) April 22, 2023

Morant retweeted the post with the following caption:

“Nobody told you that bruh.”

In Morant’s defense the Twitter handler looks nothing like him once you get past his hair, which somewhat resembles that of the former No. 2 overall pick. But him saying that did get a response from Morant, so in essence he may have accomplished his goal.

Ja May Not Have Twin, But Dad Does

While, Morant himself may not have a twin, the same can’t be said for his dad Tee, who looks a lot like R&B superstar Usher Raymond. During last year’s playoffs Raymond showed up and sat courtside with Tee, and you can definitely see the resemblance.

I swear Tee Morant and Usher the same person 😭 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/DZzpKImZS4 — Overtime (@overtime) April 27, 2022

The Usher and Tee pairing may be the first time in NBA history that a player’s parent got more airtime than his actual son, but Ja didn’t seem to mind at all. If anything it helped the comparison helped thrust his dad into a nightly courtside sighting the rest of the 2022 NBA postseason and all of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Morant Missed Time After Strip Club Incident

Morant is back with his second-seeded Grizzlies squad, but not after missing eight games in early March for brandishing a firearm in a Denver strip club.

The suspension was levied by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who at the time of the announcement, issued following statement.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous. It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him.”

The suspension cost Morant $669,000 in pay, but the belief is he’s learned his lesson, and will now focus on trying to lead his team on a long playoff run. Even if the guy who says he’s his twin, looks more like legendary rapper Ja Rule.

Despite a 111-101 loss to the Lakers in Game 3 of their series, which the Grizzlies now trail 2-1. Morant went for 45 points in his return to the floor after missing Game 2 with a hand injury.