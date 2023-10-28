Nick Saban Used To Hit The Sauce | Find Out Why The Legendary Alabama Coach Closed The Bar

“All the great villainies of history, from the murder of Abel onward, have been perpetrated by sober men, chiefly by Teetotalers.” — H.L. Mencken

Alabama football coach Nick Saban is widely accepted as the greatest college football coach of all-time, and he doesn’t lose a lot of games. He is also constantly in competition for championships and bowl games regularly.

But recently he gave us a small bit of insight as to how he’s able to remain so successful as the coach of Alabama for over 15 years.



One of the reasons Saban claims that he feels energetic and rejuvenated enough to continuously interact with people over the years is from his sobriety.

Sober Saban



Saban explained on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he doesn’t drink anymore, and that he kicked the cup a long time ago.



After Alabama’s win over Tennessee last weekend, a football tradition of some players and coaches enjoying a cigar took place for Alabama, and Saban joined in, except he wasn’t actually smoking the cigar.



Pat McAfee was intrigued as to why Saban didn’t partake in the actual smoking of the cigar, which led to a conversation about drinking. This also featured McAfee revealing that he used to be a heavy drinker himself.



Upon asking Saban whether he drank or not, Saban not only replied no, going into detail about why he no longer drank, and how his life has changed for the better.



“Don’t drink,” Saban said. “I used to drink. When we had kids and when my kids were growing up, I decided I didn’t want to set that kind of example for them. I just quit drinking, and probably the best thing I ever did. Never have a hangover. Never feel bad. Just don’t do it.

No Sauce



“Believe me. You have more fun and you enjoy it. You enjoy the relationships more. It’s been a good thing for me, one of the best things I’ve decided to do.”



Saban clearly realizes that he has a life that plenty of others wish they could indulge in. He has a family, plenty of money, and he is one of the greatest sports minds that has led one of the greatest collegiate football programs to tons of success, and he will no doubt be a first-ballot hall of famer when it’s all said and done with.



He doesn’t need any other substances to enjoy life.



Regardless of Saban’s sobriety, his birthday is coming up on Halloween, October 31st, and he still plans to celebrate. The 71-year-old explained his “extravagant” birthday plans that he has.



“But we will go to — it’s my birthday coming up on Halloween, so we always go to the lake,” Saban said. “We have a birthday dinner with a bunch of our friends on Saturday and turn around and come back.”



With LSU coming up on Nov. 4, Saban will celebrate minimally because the real celebration he’s looking forward to is their potential win over LSU.