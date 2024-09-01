‘If You Don’t Pay The Right Guys You’ll Be Outta Luck’ | Nick Saban Detests Alleged $20M Roster Bought By Ohio State

The 2024 college football season got underway in earnest this week. One noticeable difference is legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban is no longer stalking the sidelines inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, aka “Titletown.”

B in

That doesn’t mean Saban is no longer connected to the game. The seven-time national championship-winning coach (six at Alabama) is now a member of the ESPN “College GameDay” cast.

During his first appearance, Saturday, Saban seemingly broke the internet when he took aim at the Ohio State Buckeyes and how much money they allegedly spent building their roster via NIL. Per reports, the Buckeyes spent upward of $20 million in NIL funds to add some key pieces to their loaded 2024 roster. In Saban’s opinion that means nothing if they don’t win the Big Ten championship and qualify for the College Football Playoff.

"If you don't pay the right guys, you'll be s— out of luck." —Nick Saban 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eFJqeXwcSi — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 31, 2024

Saban Isn’t Buying It

As the other co-hosts continually mentioned how much the Buckeyes upgraded using NIL, Saban chimed in with his take.

“I just wanna say, you guys keep talking about a $20 million roster,” Saban said. “If you don’t pay the right guys you’re s— outta luck.”

This offseason the Buckeyes added two All-Americans, former Alabama safety Caleb Downs and former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkin. Those two, along with the No. 4 recruiting class, apparently cost the Buckeyes faithful some major dough, but, as Saban said, it’s championship or bust in Columbus because of that.

Pressure Mounting On Ryan Day

With the extra added talent the pressure on Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is as high as it’s been during his tenure. Having lost three consecutive matchups to archrival Michigan, and being completely manhandled in all three, the fans in Columbus are anxious. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum mentioned that during a recent appearance on “First Take.”

“He’s lost that game three years in a row. He’s talking about how his players are motivated to come back and play. Well, I heard that three years ago, and last year. You stunk in all three games. …

“You look at his record. … lt’s gaudy. Nobody has a record like him, except you can’t choke the biggest game of the year. To me, if he can’t beat Michigan this year, when he’s got probably the best team in the country … he oughta be gone.”

Strong words from Saban and Finebaum, but both are absolutely correct. If Day can’t win it all with this roster he’ll never do it, and if that’s the case he’ll be looked upon as another John Cooper. All he did was go 111-43-4 overall but just 2-10-1 versus Michigan, and that just doesn’t work in Columbus.

Day, on the other hand, is 57-8 overall but just 1-3 versus the Wolverines. That must change, and for his sake he’d better hope it happens this year with the NIL money spent to upgrade their roster.