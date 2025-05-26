‘You Will Be Immediately Ejected’ | NFL Star Josh Metellus Issued Warning For Excessive Verbal Abuse During Timberwolves Blowout Of Thunder In Game 3

The Minnesota Timberwolves arrived back in the Twin Cities needing a win to avoid falling into a 0-3 hole against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. Behind the play of star players like Anthony Edwards who went for 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists, as well as Julius Randle, who chipped in with 24 big points, the Timberwolves won going away, 143-101.

The energy the Wolves received from their raucous crowd was nothing short of sensational. An hour before tipoff Target Center crowd was in a frenzy as they attempted to help their team get off the mat and make it a series. One of the fans in attendance was Minnesota Vikings star safety Josh Metellus. While Metellus enjoyed himself supporting a fellow Twin Cities team, he was cited for his unruly behavior.

Vikings' Josh Metellus warned for 'excessive verbal abuse' at Wolves-Thunder playoff game ⤵️https://t.co/HyGw1gnPyg pic.twitter.com/xELOY5yVQc — Bring Me The Sports (@BMTNSports) May 25, 2025

Metellus Warned By Stadium Security

After receiving the citation, the former Michigan Wolverines standout took to Instagram to post the card he received as a warning for his actions with this caption.

“Energy is a hell of a drug,” followed by laughing emojis.

The card read:

“You are being issued a warning card that the comments, gestures and/or behaviors that you have directed at players, coaches, game officials and/or other spectors constitute excessive verbal abuse and are in violation of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct. This is the first and only warning that you will receive. If, after receiving this warning, you verbally abuse a player, coach, game official or spectator, you will be immediately ejected from the arena without refund.”

While Metellus is taking it as a joke, it seems as if Target Center is saying there’s a huge difference between passionate support and overstepping boundaries as it pertains to how one conducts themselves at a game.

Metellus Hoping To Cash In With Vikings

The former sixth-round pick has shown that he’s worthy of a bigger deal. Entering the final season of a two-year, $5.1 million deal, Metellus’s play has earned him a much bigger payday. Since his rookie season in 2020, Metellus has missed just two games, while starting 27 in the last two seasons with no missed games. His play has been great, and his durability is an added bonus.

Considered a “chess piece” for defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ outstanding defense, the do-it-all playmaker has tallied 219 tackles (sixth-most among safeties), five forced fumbles, three interceptions, 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in the last two seasons.