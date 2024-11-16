‘I Think That He’s Regressed’: NFL Analyst Chad Forbes Says Travis Hunter Is Overrated and Not On The Level Of an AJ Green Or Julio Jones

With the college football season winding down, many players will soon begin prepping and training for the 2025 NFL draft. One of those players who expects to hear his name called very early should he declare for the draft is Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter. While all indications are this will be Hunter’s final collegiate season, the true junior does have another year of eligibility left if he so chooses.

That likely won’t be necessary for the dynamic two-way star who’s expected to be a top five selection. The bigger question for Hunter is what position he’ll play at the NFL level, will it be cornerback or wide receiver, where he excels at both. It’s become routine for Hunter to play over 100 snaps combined on offense and defense, and to do it a high level. The 2022 No.1 overall recruit has drawn comparisons to former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy-winning star Charles Woodson. But, not everybody is all in on Hunter as a pro.

An unpopular voice among Jaguars fans pumps the brakes on "overrated" Travis Hunter. https://t.co/Uw1sROBHQB — Carlos Sánchez (@HaeruHariken) November 15, 2024

NFL Analyst Questions Hunter At The Next Level

Despite all the hoopla surrounding Hunter and his pro prognostications, not everyone is sold on it. During an appearance this week on Jacksonville radio station 1010 XL/ 92.5 FM NFL analyst Chad Forbes seemingly went in on Hunter.

Forbes said, “I think that he’s [Travis] regressed. He’s not the wide receiver that everyone’s made him out to be. This isn’t like AJ Green and Julio Jones coming into the NFL where it was like, you look at him and say, Okay, I can see that guy being a bona fide number one wide receiver I look at Travis Hunter and I think, you might have to play him a lot in the slot, right? And I don’t love slot-only wide receivers. That’s why I was a big believer in Brian Thomas Jr, the wide receiver from Arizona. I think it’s really close between him and Travis Hunter at this point.”

While Forbes may be correct in his assessment of Hunter not being a bona fide No.1 receiver because of his sizes, the aforementioned Thomas Jr. played at LSU alongside Giants rising star Malik Nabers, not at Arizona. But, if we’re talking Arizona wideouts they have one in Tetairoa McMillan (who stands 6 feet 5 and 220 pounds ) and is currently the top-rated pass catcher slated to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

TCU fans told Travis Hunter that he was “overrated as f*ck” before kickoff…



Hunter finished with:



11 Receptions

119 Receiving Yards

3 Tackles

3 PBU

1 INT



HE IS HIM‼️



pic.twitter.com/mTAlKRClNX — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 4, 2023

Hunter Overrated?

In no way, shape or form is Hunter overrated. With three left in the season the Heisman Trophy favorite has been brilliant on both sides of the football this season in helping lead the Buffaloes to a (7-2) record. Because of Hunter’s elite play along with a star QB Shedeur Sanders and an vastly improved defense the Buffs also have an inside track to the Big 12 championship game and a possible spot in the first ever 12-team CFP Playoffs.

He’s done that with 69 receptions for 856 yards and nine touchdowns. Defensively he’s also earned his stripes with 20 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and seven passes defensed. His unique skill set aligns perfectly as a Heisman Trophy candidate which is the award that recognizes college football’s most outstanding player, which Hunter looks like weekly.

Hunter Will Play What Position In NFL?

Hunter wants to continue to play both positions in the NFL, while that will be much more difficult his unique and elite skill set says he could possibly do it. And while he shows out at both the belief is playing cornerback he could be a Hall of Famer, at wide receiver he’ll just be good, but not HOF material which is also OK.

In a September interview with Fox Sports “Big Noon Game Day” Hunter’s coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders told the pregame show this about one of his prized pupils:

“The thing about Travis is, if you put him on, if he plays cornerback, and he’s being dominant out there, and you sit up there and you can’t move the ball at the next level, you’re gonna say ‘Well, my best receiver’s on the sidelines, somebody come on.’ … Travis is a football player, and you can’t have a football player on the sidelines.”