“It’s Been a Really Dark Week” | New Details Emerge About Olympian Melissa Hoskins Allegedly Mowed Down By Car Driven By World Champion Cyclist Husband Rohan Dennis

There has been a shocking development in the death of Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins, with more news being revealed about the nature of her death, her husband’s involvement and the events that took place in the final moments leading up to it.

Wild Domestic Incident Leads To Death?

According to multiple sources, the Gold-winner of the 2015 World Championships had launched herself onto the top of their SUV and attempted to grab a door handle, while her husband Rohan Dennis, 33, drove the vehicle until she fell off of it according to the Adelaide Advisor.

Hoskins also as a result of those actions may have been dragged along the road for a short period of time before her body came to a stop, with a possibility that the incident was caught on a neighbor’s security camera.

It was previously reported that Dennis was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life, but the investigation into the entire incident is still ongoing.

While there are still no exact accounts as to how the whole situation unfolded, with the recent news of Hoskins jumping on the car and Dennis driving until she fell off, it seems that this may have been a domestic dispute between the couple, married since 2018.

Either way, the cycling community is devastated, and Hoskins’ family is even more distraught because of her untimely passing.

In a statement released from the Hoskins’ family, Melissa Hoskins’ father, Peter spoke about how devastated their family is, and how much she meant to them.

“Not only have we lost a daughter and sister, but her children have also lost their mum, a freewheeling spirit, a giver with a big heart, patience and zest for life,” Peter said. “She was the rock of their life and ours and we need to honor her memory so they can grow up knowing who she was, what she stood for and what she gave to everyone whose life she touched.” Cycling Community Distraught On Eve Of Australian Road Racing Championship

As Sunday’s Australian Road Racing Championship takes place, there will be a moment of silence for Hoskins.

According to The Guardian, cyclists Grace Brown and Brodie Chapman also shared their feelings about the tragedy that took place with Melissa and how horrible it made them feel.

Pro cyclist Rohan Dennis (right) was arrested in connection with the death of his wife, cycling world champ and Olympian Melissa Hoskins (left). (Photo: Instagram/Rohan Dennis)