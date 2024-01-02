Olympic Cyclist Melissa Hoskins Run Down and Killed By Car Reportedly Driven By Her Olympic Cyclist Husband

Tragedy struck just days before we brought in the New Year. A world-class Olympic medal-winning cyclist was tragically killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, and as of right now, all signs point to her husband being the prime suspect in her death.



Reports say that Olympic racing cyclist Melissa Hoskins was struck by a car driven by her husband, Rohan Dennis, 33, and she sustained fatal injuries.

Who Killed Melissa Hoskins?

32-year-old Melissa Hoskins died in a crash Saturday night when she was hit by a car in Medindie, South Australia.

Reports say that the Olympic racing cyclist was struck by her husband, Rohan Dennis, 33, and she sustained fatal injuries.

Hoskins was brought to Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment, but she passed away overnight.

“Following an investigation, a 33-year-old Medindie man has been arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life. He was bailed to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on 13 Marchc” according to the South Australian Police website.

Did Rohan Dennis Kill Melissa Hoskins?

Rohan Dennis and Melissa Hoskins married back in 2018 and have a son and daughter together.

As the unfortunate incident is very recent, there is no clear motive as to why Dennis would have done this to his wife.

While there are plenty of reasons as to why this could’ve happened, Major Crash officers, along with detectives from Eastern District are investigating the incident.

According to ABC, Melissa and Rohan were supposed to lead a family cycling event at the Santos Tour Down Under. However, after the tragic incident, the details of the event were removed from their website.

Who Is Cyclist Melissa Hoskins?

Melissa Hoskins was a highly talented and accomplished cyclist. Hoskins won gold in the team pursuit at the 2015 World Championships, and she also rode in the team pursuits at two Olympic games, she also competed from 2012 to 2015 with the professional Australian biking team GreenEDGE.

Who Is Rohan Dennis?

Rohan Dennis is a pretty accomplished cyclist himself. According to the Guardian, Dennis won back-to-back individual time trial world titles in 2018 and 2019.

He also won stages in the Tour De France, Giro D’Italia, and Vuelta a Espana. He also won bronze in the world time trial in Tokyo back in 2020, silver in the team pursuit in London in 2012, and retired in 2023.

The cyclist community quickly came together to celebrate Hoskins’ life and accomplishments, as well as noting the amazing competitor and person that she was.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, CPA Woman, a pro women’s cycling association, tweeted: