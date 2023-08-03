“I Think He’s Gonna Wait” | NBA Insider Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Isn’t Overly Eager To Sign Extension With Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks worked all season to have the best record in the NBA, only to be upset by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat team. The Bucks’ 4-1 series loss to an undermanned Heat team stung, and it also cost NBA championship-winning head coach Mike Budenholzer his job.

He was replaced with longtime NBA assistant Adrian Griffin, and rumors are this was a move that Giannis approved of.

But, with the playoff disappointment and a new coach coming in combined, Antetokounmpo is also reportedly set to let the 2023-24 season play out before he makes a decision on signing an extension to stay in Milwaukee. That’s with good reason when you’re one of the game’s best players, if not the absolute best.

We discuss extension candidates on this week's edition of The Hoop Collective with @WindhorstESPN and @TimBontemps: https://t.co/LSMPpK8Kk8 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 31, 2023

NBA Insider Says Greek Freak Will Wait It Out

Heading into the 2023-2024 season the Bucks have the third-best odds to win the NBA championship according to FanDuel Sportsbook, behind only the defending champion Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics. But, that isn’t enough for Giannis to sign an extension as of now, and NBA insider Tim Bontemps of ESPN talked about it on a recent episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast with Brian Windhorst, a fellow ESPN NBA insider himself.

“I think he’s going to wait until next summer, he’s got one year left on his deal. Assess the situation in Milwaukee and then decide what he wants to do as opposed to doing it now,” Bontemps said.

Smart move by Giannis with the uncertain health of his sidekick Khris Middleton, and two-way star Jrue Holiday showing some wear and tear late in the season.

Also, how will Giannis and new head Adrian Griffin co-exist?

Some of Giannis’ most FREAKISH plays from last season 💪#BestOfNBA pic.twitter.com/QHrR2H1iLU — NBA (@NBA) July 26, 2023

Giannis Will Have Plenty Of Options

When Giannis signed his supermax deal in 2020 there were some who actually believed he wouldn’t. Now, with two years remaining on the deal and a player option for a third season, the question in Cream City is is Giannis looking for a bigger market as he enters the meat of his prime?

Or will he stay in small market Milwaukee?

Fans are sure to be nervous and full of anxiety.