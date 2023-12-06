NBA In-Season Tournament Suns Versus Lakers | One Of The Last Times We’ll See LeBron And KD Go Head To Head With Stakes

Tuesday night’s final In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers is not only for a spot in the semifinals in Las Vegas, but it’s also likely the last time we will see Kevin Durant and LeBron James go head to head in a game with stakes.

These two players, along with Stephen Curry, defined this generation of the NBA and have helped usher it into its new future.

Bron and the Lakers have gotten the best of Durant and the Suns the first two games of the season. One being a tournament group play matchup.

The two have played against each other 37 times, regular season and playoffs, with Bron leading 22-15. Bron has the edge in the regular season 17-6, while Durant holds the edge in the playoffs 9-5.

They’ve only faced off in three playoff series in their storied careers. While it’s possible it could happen again this season as both are in the Western Conference, predicting what will happen in April is a fool’s errand.

2012 NBA Finals

This was Bron’s “super friends” Miami Heat vs. Durant and the “baby Thunder.” It was Bron’s third Finals appearance, having yet to claim a title. The 27-year old three-time league MVP and his friends were too tough for the young Thunder. Heat won in five, and all but the deciding game were close.

Bron averaged 28 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists that series. A 23-year-old Durant was virtually unstoppable, averaging 30 points and 6 rebounds on 54/39/83 shooting splits.

2017 NBA Finals

The third consecutive matchup between Bron’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. Only this time, the Warriors had Durant.

In a far more competitive series than the final count represents, Durant was at his apex on both sides of the floor. He needed to be because Bron averaged 33 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists per game that series while playing 42 minutes per game.

Durant took home his first title and his first Finals MVP. We all remember the iconic three over LeBron in Game 3.

2018 NBA Finals

The fourth straight matchup between the Cavaliers and Warriors for the top prize and the last time Bron and KD played in a game or series with stakes.

Once again KD and the Warriors proved too tough, but Bron had another great series.

KD took home his second title and Finals MVP.

2023 In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

We don’t yet know how this one will turn out, but we know both players will compete hard and will go at each other as the game dictates. Game recognizes game, as the saying goes, and both men have the utmost respect for what the other has done and still can do.

It’s not for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, but it is for a spot in the semifinals and a chance at the first ever NBA Cup.

Both teams want to win this and both players want to beat the other in the process.

Bron is 39 and KD is 35. They have more years behind them than ahead on an NBA court. We should appreciate these two greats going at it one more time in a game with stakes, because it might be the last.