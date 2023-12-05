Here’s Why LeBron James Seems A Bit Distracted And Less Willing To Commit 100 Percent To Lakers Championship Grind

As obvious as it is, it is still worth reminding people that LeBron James is a family man, and he has shown on plenty of occasions that he will gladly put his family first.

So, it came as little surprise that LeBron, who basically does what he wants in the NBA, told the Lakers that if his son Bronny James’ USC debut game falls on the same day as a Lakers game he flat-out will be leaving his team and attending his son’s game.

Bronny James has been medically cleared to play by heart doctors, and his dad, LeBron James, says he would be willing to miss a Lakers game to see his son’s first game with USC. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bronny James Is Back

Bronny James was medically cleared to play last week and make a full return to basketball, after he suffered a cardiac arrest in July during a USC Trojans practice.

According to medical staff Bronny has been diagnosed with an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect” by doctors.

During this shocking time, there was no timetable for when he would return, but it seems medical staff have deemed him capable to compete.

With Bronny now fully cleared to play, many were wondering how Bron would show love to his eldest son as he officially takes his next step toward the NBA.

LeBron told reporters last week, “I’m looking forward to his first game. Whenever he’s cleared, and whenever he’s ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we play, I’m going to have to catch them next game,” Can Lakers Afford For LeBron To Miss Game For Bronny’s College Game?

Currently the Lakers are 12-9 and in seventh place in the Western Conference, so they will be fighting for a playoff berth all season and King James will be needed as much as possible.

First and foremost, nobody in the Lakers organization is going to stop LeBron from watching his son’s first college game. Especially because the two are still local. Bronny playing at USC and LeBron playing for the Lakers, both located in Los Angeles.

While the Lakers are trying to find a way back to the top of the NBA, it might be best that LeBron gets his day off for his son’s game and rather sooner than later.

LeBron Seems Distracted, Easily Irritated

After his eruption at Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka on Sunday, the two received technical fouls, Udoka’s being his second, meaning he automatically was ejected from the game.

According to multiple reports, LeBron reacted after Udoka said, “stop crying like b–ches,” referring to the Lakers team.

Ime Udoka still bleeding some #Celtics green talking trash to LeBron James. Here’s the leaked audio for anyone who hasn’t heard it. pic.twitter.com/G0VAODQFp3 — Celtics Social (@CelticsSocial) December 4, 2023

LeBron didn’t take kindly to those words, as a fiery dialogue took place between the two.

He responded, “We’re all grown men, that b–ch word ain’t cool,”

Udoka fired back saying “Soft a** boy, stop b–ching. Acting like you’re gonna do something,”

The Lakers would go on to win that game 107-97.

LeBron could use a minute to reset and enjoy watching his son play. The four-time NBA champion has a lot going on right now, and the Lakers are an average team with championship dreams. LeBron seems to be transitioning to retirement while still playing, and his attitude toward basketball seems to be one that sees the actual game as less and less important every day.

Meanwhile, until Bronny is ready to play, USC still boasts a strong roster that features standout freshman guard Isaiah Collier and Dennis Rodman’s son, forward DJ Rodman.

Won’t be long before Bron is at the game yelling on the sideline and being a proud pop. It might even be a night when the Lakers play.