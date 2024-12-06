Curved By Kyrie?: Deadly Meditation, $400K Unpaid Bill Owed To Traumatized Therapist Natasha McCartney Who Helped Kyrie Irving Escape Morbid Scene At His Family Retreat Last Summer

Kyrie Irving is having another fine season, and for the past two years he has managed to stay out of controversy and the wrath of social media and focus his energies on the court and trying to bring the Dallas Mavericks an NBA championship.

However, recently reports surfaced of a very strange lawsuit that involves the guard, who’s averaging 24.1points, 4.9 boards and 5.4 assists per game for the 14-8 Mavs.

Irving was reportedly sued in New York state court by a health and wellness company called Elite Mind Solutions, run by a lady named Natasha McCartney. The suit accuses Irving of breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and fraud, and seeks payment in full of an unpaid $390,710 bill plus interest, costs, and attorneys’ fees in connection with a bill from a retreat this summer.

McCartney, a celebrity therapist, who has worked with the eight-time NBA All-Star since 2020, was hired by Irving to facilitate wellness workshops at a retreat he hosted. She claims that the man who stresses peace and unity is now refusing to pay for her services, which included “additional counseling” after one attendee died during the event.

Person Reportedly Dies at Kyrie Irving’s Family Retreat Last Summer

According to the lawsuit, the NBA champion hired Elite Mind Solutions around April for a five-day retreat in North Dakota between June 28 and July 4 to provide “therapy workshops” and “comprehensive health and wellness services” for up to 60 people at the Irving family retreat.

The original head count reportedly expanded to 115 on June 19, then to about 150 when the date arrived.

What Kind Of Company Is Elite Mind Solutions?

On its website, Elite Mind Solutions boasts its distinction as “the only sport psychology consultancy that harnesses emotional intelligence as a catalyst for peak performance, providing structured, evidence-based support that empowers athletes—from ambitious amateurs to Olympic contenders—to manage pressure, refocus, and excel under any condition.”

McCartney’s services are exorbitantly priced, but she also provided a wide list of services that cost $100K and 22 days just to prepare a “masterclass” for the retreat last summer, according to a lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court and obtained by The Independent.

What Unpaid Invoices Were Submitted By McCartney To Irving?

Three invoices were reportedly submitted for the event, with two totaling $290,000 for McCartney’s services in June and July and another for $100,710 for services performed by a branding agency called Luxe Dreams Branding Agency to contribute “additional branding services” for the retreat. Other related items totaled another $30K or so.

According to the invoice, McCartney led Irving’s family through 30-minute mindfulness gatherings each morning at $5.5K a pop, held a two-hour non-violent communication session, charging $25K, organized several “intuitive life readings at $9K each and hired an “ionic foot detox” provider for $7,200.

Natasha McCartney Alleges She Enters Into Crisis Prevention, Helps Kyrie Escape Premises After Person Dies At His Family Retreat

If that wasn’t a big enough task, McCartney’s lawsuit says she had to quickly go into crisis prevention and grief counseling when someone at the event died. McCartney’s suit says she acted as a liaison between police and the family and also helped in making arrangements with the coroner. She even claims to have led the “prompt removal… of Kyrie from the scene to avoid media exposure.”

The plaintiff also says she had to retain the security services of her husband, Shawn McCartney, a retired NYPD internal affairs detective, to manage the crisis intervention.

In the meantime, Kyrie is recovering from a conference finals loss to the Boston Celtics in June and a Team USA snub this past summer.

“I wish my brothers well. I just didn’t fit into this team. At this point in my career, I think my focus should be on winning a championship,” a disappointed Kyrie told reporters at the time.

According to McCartney, five months later Irving, who earns $40M per season as an NBA star, continues to short her on the $400K bill he reportedly owes. Kyrie has not commented on the lawsuit or offered any details about the death of the participant during his retreat.