“My Grandson Was Very Special To Me And My Family” | Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin Dealing With Tragic Loss Of Grandson As He Embarks On First Season As Head Coach

The Milwaukee Bucks surprisingly fired head coach Mike Budenholzer this offseason after they were upset in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat. In his place, the Bucks hired former NBA player and longtime NBA assistant coach Adrian Griffin.

The move was reportedly blessed by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who wanted a former player as the team’s new coach. The joy involved with Griffin getting his head coaching gig was short-lived.

As Griffin prepares to take the lead role for the championship-contending Bucks, tragedy has struck his family. Over the weekend Griffin’s 2-year-old grandson passed away after being found unresponsive by his dad in the family’s home in Urbana, Illinois.

Champaign County coroner Duane Northrop released a statement in wake of the tragedy.

“At this time, the death of Jayce Griffin appears to be from natural causes pending additional testing and and final autopsy results.”

Northrop also added that the death is still very much under investigation, and until the investigation comes to a completion no further information will be released on the matter.

Griffin Pens Heartfelt Message To Grandson

Griffin, who’s waited 15 years as an assistant to get his chance to lead his own team, released a statement about his grandson on Tuesday.

“My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family, and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever,” Griffin said in a statement released by the Bucks. “I appreciate your respecting our family’s grief and privacy at this time.”

Griffin Tasked With Leading Bucks To Championship

Griffin was hired by a team that has championed aspirations after winning it all just two seasons ago. With the aforementioned Antetokounmpo as the focal point, and the rest of the core not getting any younger, the folks in “Cream City,” want to experience again what they felt in 2021 for the first time in 50 years.

Griffin brings championship-level pedigree, basketball acumen, high character, and an ability to connect with today’s players that drew the Bucks brass to him. He won an NBA title in 2019 as the Toronto Raptors lead assistant.