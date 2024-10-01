“I Don’t Know How Long I Have Until She’s Buried In A Pauper’s Grave”: Mother Of Adriana Vieira, OnlyFans Fitness Model Found Floating Dead In Miami Harbor After Rapper’s Yacht Party, Cries For Help

An OnlyFans fitness model was found floating dead in a harbor off Miami after attending an exclusive yacht party hosted by a mystery rapper, according to reports.

The body of Brazilian bombshell and mother Adriana Vieira, 31, was found on Sept. 22, various publications reported. The mother of the woman known online as LadyRichForever has demanded a full investigation into her daughter’s death.

The body of Brazilian bombshell and mother Adriana Vieira was found dead floating in a Miami harbor after she attended a “rapper’s” yacht party. (Photo: @ladyrichforever Instagram)

How Did OnlyFans and Fitness Model Adriana Vieira Die On Rapper’s Yacht? “I want my daughter’s death to be investigated, and I need help bringing her body back,” the model’s mother, Antonia de Lourdes Vieira, told a Brazilian news outlet, according to one publication. “I don’t know how long I have until she’s buried in a pauper’s grave.”

Vieira portrayed her life on social media as one of luxury. Her Instagram profile showcases her luxurious jet-setting lifestyle, with photos from New York, Las Vegas, and luxury yachts. She was last seen swimming in the harbor the night before her death, when she attended a party on board a yacht that was hosted by a “rapper,” who is yet to be identified and is not a suspect in the death. Police are still gathering information on how the model wound up dead in the water, and the Miami PD hasn’t immediately responded to a request for a comment Tuesday.

Vieira’s body is reportedly being held for an autopsy.

Where Is Adriana Vieira From?

Vieira, originally lived in Sao Paulo Brazil, before reportedly relocating from São Paulo to Florida two years ago with her husband, Roberto Tesario, where she took advantage of social media and regularly shared risqué’ adult content on OnlyFans, promising “random free hot videos and pics and messages when you least expect them.” Well sculptured, Vieira pitched herself as a “big ass and fitness girl,” while teasing subscribers: “Let me spoil you, baby.”

Tesario eventually went back to Brazil, leaving Vieira in the U.S. to support their 6-year-old son by herself.

Vieira shared her adult content on OnlyFans through a subscription service priced at $14 a month and she also reportedly worked as a dancer and model in the United States and participated in last year’s Miami Swim Week.

Her alleged Instagram account has one post, a photo that appears to be her and friends enjoying the very boat she somehow began her journey toward death on. It’s a peaceful evening with wine bottles being popped and the sun slowly fading. Stay tuned for more information about how this fitness model ended up taking her last breath.