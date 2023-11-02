‘It’s Big, I Want To Contribute Like That’ | Texas Rangers Second Baseman Marcus Semien Has Coming Out Party In Games 4 And 5 Of Club’s First World Series Title

Under the direction of first-year manager and now four-time Fall Classic winner Bruce Bochy, the Texas Rangers just clinched their first World Series title in franchise history.

Bochy, who was coaching his grandson’s T-ball team at this time last year, just led a team that won 68 games in 2022 to a World Series title in his first season.

But it was no shortage of stars for the deep and talented Rangers this postseason, and no one stood out like outfielder Adolis Garcia, who prior to a series-ending oblique injury in Game 3 of the World Series hit eight home runs, and his 22 RBI are a record for a single postseason.

$175M Man Comes Through

With Garcia injured, star Marcus Semien stepped up and once again showed why he’s one of the best players in all of baseball.





After struggling all postseason, the all-time single-season leader for homers by a second baseman with 45 in 2021, went 2-for-5 with one home run and five RBI in the Rangers’ 11-7 Game 4 win.

Prior to Game 4 Semien had tallied just three RBI all postseason. He added another two-run homer in Game 5, which for all intents and purposes put the game and series out of reach.





Semien’s Moment Was Poetic

After posting a .276 batting average with 29 homers, 100 RBI, and 185 hits during the regular season, Semien struggled mightily at the plate until his Game 4 outburst. Tuesday’s hitting display was bound to happen for Semien, the two-time All-Star and MVP candidate. This past season he became the first player since Alfonso Soriano (2002 New York Yankees) to lead the American League in both runs and hits.

Semien’s talent is undeniable, and like any other great player he was in a slump. In his postgame interview, Semien was precise and to the point, like he is on the diamond, telling reporters, “I want to contribute like that. Baseball’s tough though. You’re going to have stretches where you just don’t.”

Semien Happy To Win World Series In Front Of Family: Teammates Knew It Was Time

As Semien rounded the bases, he waved at his family in the stands cheering him on. He mentioned that in his postgame interview.

“Big moment for all my family in the stands, just to see me play in the World Series,” Semien said. “I appreciate them giving me the support, my wife, my parents, my children. Those people would be cheering for me if I do well or if I don’t. Those are the people who mean everything to me.”

Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe said his teammate was “due.” He quoted this to reporters following the Game 4 win.

“Anytime you can put together a regular season where you’re an MVP contender and you’re not playing to that same standard, you’ve got to be pretty frustrated and disappointed,” Lowe said.

After Games 4 and 5 all that frustration from a postseason mini-slump for Semien changed in a flash, and now he can add World Series champion to his stellar résumé.