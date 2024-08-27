“She Would Never Abandon Her 3 Children”: Missing Daughter Of MLB Pitcher Found With Abusive, Rifle-Toting, Ex-Boyfriend Who Reportedly Choked and Beat Her

The daughter of former MLB pitcher Greg Swindell has now been found “safe” five days after she went missing with her ex-boyfriend who was accused of choking, assaulting and threatening her with a rifle weeks earlier.

What could have ended in a nightmare has become a more manageable situation. We still don’t know her physical or mental condition. Was it an abduction or did she go willingly?

How Long Was Brenna Swindell Missing?

Brenna Swindell, a 29-year-old mother of three, was missing from the Austin area since Thursday, her mother, Sarah Swindell, said in a Facebook post prior to Brenna being found.

Her father is Greg Swindell, who was a big-time MLB hurler, pitching for the University of Texas and then enjoying a 17-year MLB career.

Brenna was found “alive and well” with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry, who was arrested on a warrant from the Travis County sheriff’s office and is in custody, sheriff’s office spokesperson Kristen Dark said in a news release Tuesday morning.

According to reports from the Austin Police Department, Brenna was last seen at around 10.20 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 22, with her ex-boyfriend Morgan Guidry at Poodies Hilltop Bar in Spicewood. Then they disappeared, turning off both cellphones.

Was Brenna Swindell Abused?

Police issued an arrest warrant for Guidry that same day, with urgency and suspicions heightened by an affidavit, seen by the Austin American-Statesman, alleging that Guidry choked Swindell multiple times and slammed her head onto the floor at an apartment complex back on July 7.

Doctor reports say the woman suffered numerous injuries to her clavicle, head, neck and hand. She told deputies that she threw a box of ammunition on the ground and ran to an exit while Guidry grabbed a rifle, the affidavit says.

Sounds like pretty harrowing stuff.

Greg Swindell Won 123 Games In MLB Career: Pled Publicly For Help Finding Brenna

Swindell, who has three children, also told Travis County sheriff’s deputies last month that she feared for her life and believed that Guidry, who she was still in a relationship with at the time, was going to kill her, according to the Missing Persons Center.

On Tuesday morning, Swindell’s father Greg announced on his Facebook page:

“She has been found,” Greg Swindell said in a post on X Tuesday morning. “That’s all we have for now. Thank you to everyone. And I mean everyone who helped in the process.”



She has been found. That’s all we have for now. Thank you to everyone. And I mean everyone who helped in the process. 🙏🏼 — greg swindell (@GregSwindell) August 27, 2024

Swindell, a 6-foot-2 pitcher who won 123 games for six teams between 1986 and 2002 was an All-star in 1989 with the Cleveland Indians. He provided no further details. It is not clear what her condition is.

The days between her disappearance and discovery were mentally exhausting for the parents. Swindell offered a desperate public plea for help in finding the 29-year-old.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Greg said that his daughter had not been in contact with family or friends since she was seen with her “violent” ex-boyfriend, with his wife Sarah adding in another FB post that they feared their daughter might not have gone willingly with him.

“I still feel she would never abandon her 3 children or just take off without explanation. So until we can prove otherwise, we feel she is in danger,” she said.

Addressing his daughter directly, the former baseball player added on his post:

“Brennie, if you see this, we all love you so much and need you home!” “PLEASE if you have seen or heard from either one of them, let us know,” the desperate father wrote. “THANK YOU and please share.”

Greg revealed that his daughter had moved into a new apartment just two days before she was last seen and her white Kia Carnival, a possible mode of transportation, was last spotted in Colorado Friday evening, police said.

50,000 Women Worldwide Killed By Intimate Partner Yearly

This situation could have gone in another deadly direction. Luckily, they located her and her ex-boyfriend before he was able to inflict any injuries on her again.

In a recent study, it was determined that 50,000 women worldwide were killed by intimate partners or family members — a figure that translates to 1.3 per every 100,000 women, according to a global study on gender-related killing of women and girls released this month by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

In a 2022 study it was found that of an estimated 4,970 female victims of murder and nonnegligent manslaughter in the U.S. in 2021, 34 percent were killed by an intimate partner.