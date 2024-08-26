“He Doesn’t Win In The Playoffs” | NFL Insider Throws Vicious Shade At Super Bowl Champion Mike Tomlin’s Historical Winning

The Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin are in preparation mode for their Sept. 8 season opener at the Atlanta Falcons.



Tomlin, who’s been the franchise’s head coach since 2007, will be looking to add his NFL record 17 consecutive non-losing seasons to begin a coaching career.



In fact, only Tom Landry (21) and Bill Belichick (19) have posted longer such streaks at any point in their legendary coaching careers.



Kyle Brandt Tries To Discredit Mike Tomlin’s Record Winning

But don’t tell that to NFL insider Kyle Brandt, the grandson of the late and very controversial Gil Brandt.



Brandt isn’t too fond of Tomlin, and despite the historic regular season success that Tomlin has amassed, Brandt wants to know why it hasn’t translated to the playoffs. Because of that he doesn’t believe Tomlin is a great coach, and he even expounded on that notion recently.

Mike Tomlin says he will make a decision on a starting quarterback at the end of next week. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/pNJdqotcmc — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 24, 2024

Tomlin Not One Of Best Coaches?

During an appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Brandt revealed his “Top Five Favorite Storylines,” for the 2024 season. On the list was Tomlin, and what Brandt says is a huge need for postseason success.

“He doesn’t win in the playoffs. He’s one of the guys that everyone likes and everyone thinks he’s one of the best coaches, but it’s like, ‘Hold on,’” Brandt said. “If he’s one of the best coaches how come he never wins playoff games? I know we like him and he’s cool and everything, but I think he has to this year. … I think Tomlin has to coach his ass off another year without a playoff win and it’s like, I thought we were the Pittsburgh Steelers?”

Tomlin Has Won Plenty Of Playoff Games

In essence, Brandt is correct. Tomlin needs to have some playoff success. His 8-10 playoff record isn’t the best, but he has been to two Super Bowls, winning one. The bigger issue is the Steelers, who pride themselves on playing for championships, haven’t won a playoff game since 2016.

It’s also something team owner Art Rooney II mentioned following last season’s wild card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. But for Brandt to say Tomlin isn’t one of the best coaches because of a few down years in the postseason just isn’t true. His overall record as a head coach is 181-110-2, including 173-100-2 in the regular season with no losing seasons. That speaks volumes, and especially in a league that really stands for Not For Long.

Mike Tomlin went 7-2 last season with this at starting quarterback and people are seriously predicting the Steelers under .500 😭 pic.twitter.com/ERNTfhn4ni — CJ 🌞 (@chrisburgh) August 22, 2024

Tomlin Has Huge Decision Looming

Following the conclusion of the preseason, one which saw the Steelers break in a new offense under first-year coordinator Arthur Smith, and two new quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, Tomlin has to decide which signal-caller is best suited to lead his team.

Tomlin says the decision will come by week’s end, and the belief is it will be Russell Wilson, whom Tomlin has pretty much said will start since both QBs arrived this offseason. Fields looks like the future in Pittsburgh, but for this particular team to reach its full potential Wilson has to start.

That’s the best-case scenario for all parties involved, and it will allow Fields to see how a veteran QB goes about his business daily and weekly leading up to the next game. While Wilson is the now, Fields can be patient, as he’s definitely the future. Expect Smith to put in a package of plays for Fields each week to keep him vested and interested.