‘Every Year I’m Getting Away With It’: Michael Vick Admits To Slacking On Preparation As NFL Quarterback But Not As Norfolk State Football Coach

Michael Vick is known as one of the most talented quarterbacks in NFL history. He’s credited with revolutionizing the game and bringing legitimacy to the dual-threat QB. Despite his generational talent and cultural influence while starring for the Atlanta Falcons and birthing a generation of signal ballers who were no longer criticized because they could boogie, Vick is also considered to be wasted talent in many ways.

The current Norfolk State head football coach served roughly 18 to 21 months in federal prison at the peak of his career following his December 2007 sentencing for dogfighting. He returned to the NFL in August 2009 when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Vick discussed his life and how he didn’t do all of the necessary things to ensure greatness on and off the field. It’s a shocking revelation, actually, that Vick would admit that he didn’t have the work habits or focus to lead a football team to a Super Bowl victory.

Michael Vick Admits That Relying On Legs, Not Preparing Slowed His Development As Quarterback

In a “The Pivot” podcast interview that started going viral just as August began, Vick admitted that having success so early with his legs in the NFL slowed his development because his athletic ability allowed him to slack on his preparation and still achieve milestones.

“Any quarterback, you got to spend more time around the building than anybody. A lot of times I was flying back to Virginia. I’m a mama’s boy, straight up. I missed my mom, missed my sisters,” Vick said. “Everything happened so fast. I was always going back home. And all that time I spent away was time I could have been with that clicker, going through that defense, all their blitzes, getting ahead of the curve,” he explained.

Michael Vick says his early NFL success actually slowed his development because his athletic ability let him win without doing all the preparation he knew a quarterback needed



“Any quarterback, you got to spend more time around the building than anybody. A lot of times I was… pic.twitter.com/7SW23pV20Q — Josh Chambers (@JoshChambers) August 26, 2026

Vick says that Bobby Petrino came to the Falcons late in his tenure there, before his incarceration, and really opened up his mind about the all-encompassing duties and how diligently one must keep working to stay ahead of the pack.

“I feel like every quarterback has got to stay ahead of the curve. You get in on Wednesday, you go game plan with the coaches. Find out what the game plan is. Talk to them. Don’t just let them send the game plan to you,” he said. “I think that slowed down my learning curve. Success happened quickly because, using my legs, I had an advantage. So it overcame some of the things that I probably didn’t do so well or needed to grow at. And I knew it too. That’s the crazy part.” “Consciously I was like, ‘Man, how much longer am I going to be able to get away with this?’ But every year I’m getting away with it. Every year I’m getting close to a thousand yards. I’m like, ‘OK, the milestone still coming. I ain’t tripping,’” Vick added.

Fans React To Michael Vick Saying He Didn’t Value Preparation When He Was In NFL

Fans weren’t shocked that Vick said this, just surprised he is finally admitting it. Some saw it as a learning point for young athletes.

“This is how it is for many HS and college QBs. They run around and see someone break away and throw it. If they have superior talent it keeps it going but once they get to NFL and forced to read defenses they can’t adjust like Justin Fields and Johnny Manziel,” one fan commented.

“And water is wet – yeah we know you didn’t prepare,” said another. “Ya, we pretty much figured this out when all you would do is run or throw to a TE,” a third fan agreed. “I’m glad he’s grown up and realized he wasn’t preparing the way truly needed to be a complete NFL QB,” one netizen complimented Vick for his maturity. “What’s funny is Vick thought he could learn to read Shakespeare (nfl defenses) when he didn’t even learn to read Dr Seuss (hs and college defenses),” one X user quipped. “Mike has redeemed himself though and is providing a positive impact on the game.”

As far as his aerial attack goes, he was better than ever under Andy Reid in Philadelphia. He started taking pride in reading defenses, studying film and being a student of the game, which led to some of his most incredible dual-threat performances.

Vick’s incredible journey back to respectability has brought him back home to Virginia, as head coach of the maligned Norfolk State football program. It’s an undertaking as challenging as his comeback after his mighty fall. This time, there’s no Tony Dungy to throw him a lifeline. In his first season, Vick went 1-11 and didn’t win a game in the MEAC.

Vick’s first collegiate win came early in the season, a 34-31 overtime victory against Virginia State. But the squad struggled mightily on defense, allowing a conference-worst 35.6 points per game.

“When I look back at last year and think about how I approached week one, how I approached our training camp, how I approached our spring ball, everything was like a [180] this year as I’ve learned what actually works, what it takes, listening to some of my coaches,” Vick said Tuesday. “I think the team has done a great job of responding.”

As he enters Year 2 Vick has overhauled the roster, bringing in more than 40 newcomers and transfers. The former Virginia Tech star also replaced nearly the entire defensive coaching staff, which he hopes will result in more wins, starting with the season-opener against Winston-Salem State.