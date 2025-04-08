“Grandkids Gonna Come Watch Him Play:” Fans React To Master P Signing 27-Year-old Pickup Hoops Legend Jamal Gibson To University of New Orleans

The transfer portal is a money machine in college sports and wide open for whoever can attain that road to riches. Interesting stories of celebrity boosters and heavily-funded NIL collectives are rampant at the Power 5 level, but as we have seen, is also playing out across all levels of basketball. Players are getting older and staying in college at advanced ages to take advantage of the new fruits of college competition.



As new President of Basketball Operations for University of New Orleans men’s basketball program, Master P signed 27-year-old NAIA star Jamal Gibson, who has a very unique story. (Instagram SONO/New Orleans)

Some are coming straight from pickup games into high-stakes college hoops. Like a throwback story from the 80s.

The New Orleans Privateers, who recently hired rapper and entertainer Percy “Master P” Miller as the program’s president of basketball operations, landed a highly-desired target in the transfer portal by the name of Jamal Gibson. Gibson is not your typical college baller. The former Southern University at New Orleans (NAIA) standout is 27-years-old and before his two outstanding years at SUNO, word is he never played organized basketball.

Gibson Never Played Organized Hoops Prior To College

According to reports he was discovered during an open run against the program’s coach. Gibson quickly separated himself from the competition and was even named the HBCU Athletic Conference’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year both seasons. Gibson torched the NAIA, averaging 23.2 points and 16.4 rebounds per game, while leading the nation in total rebounds (453). He set single-season records in points scored (579), rebounds (453), and double-doubles (27).

He’s definitely a grown man, with grown man advantages, but with two seasons of eligibility, Grandpa Gibson was a key figure in Miller’s rebuild of a New Orleans program that finished 4-27 this past year.

Back in February, the New Orleans men’s basketball team announced that it had named legendary New Orleans entertainer and music mogul Percy “Master P” Miller President of Basketball Operations.

“This is a tremendously exciting day for the future of New Orleans Privateers basketball,” said head men’s basketball coach Stacy Hollowell. “I am thrilled to add coach Percy Miller to our staff as President of Basketball Operations. Coach Miller cares deeply about his city, the University of New Orleans and Privateers basketball. We will benefit from his basketball knowledge and his relationships with people within the city and the game.”

In addition to all of his various accolades as a foundation-building rap mogul, entrepreneur and movie producer, Miller is a former college basketball player who has coached basketball for the past two decades. His AAU team, “P. Miller’s Ballers,” are three-time national championship winners. During that time, Miller had the honor to coach future NBA players Demar Derozan, Brandon Jennings, Lance Stephenson and Jalen Suggs.

“As a kid growing up in New Orleans, I can honestly say that basketball changed and saved my life,” Miller said.



“At that time, UNO was one of the best programs in the country. It was all about Privateer Nation, and there was so much excitement on the Lakefront. As President of Basketball Operations, I am committed to bringing back that winning tradition to NOLA’s Team. But this is bigger than the game—it’s about educating and creating future leaders at the same time. I’m here to make sure that these young student-athletes have the opportunities, resources and mentorship to succeed on and off the court. UNO is our culture, our community, our city, our team and our family. It’s time to bring the love and passion back to New Orleans basketball.”

Jamal “Tall” Gibson is a 6’9” forward who shocked the college world in two seasons at Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO). The fact that he never played organized hoops and his face tats, is what catapulted him onto the radar as a pro prospect at his advanced age. Gibson’s career was highlighted by a streak of 42 consecutive double-doubles, so all signs pointed to him pursuing a professional career in the NBA or its developmental G League.

Prior to his second season, Gibson entered the transfer portal with hopes of joining an NCAA Division I program and drew interest from Howard University, North Alabama, Virginia Military Institute (VMI), Youngstown State and Ole Miss. Questions about his eligibility and the NCAA’s strict five-year clock derailed his opportunities and according to reports he was going to transfer to a rival NAIA program with a stronger hoops reputation, Dillard.

The 26-year old averaged 21 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.1 assists per game this season. He has 3 seasons of eligibility remaining.

“But even in the midst of that, I kept saying to myself, ‘I can’t leave SUNO,'” Gibson told reporters. After reflecting on his decision, Gibson ultimately chose to return to SUNO, comfortable with his relationship with head coach James A. Matthews III.

Then something even greater happened, and eligibility issues cleared up, then Master P came through — probably with a huge NIL bag – and nabbed Gibson to help lead a new culture, while bringing an exciting brand of basketball back to New Orleans.

Fan On Social Media Think Jamal Gibson Is Too Old To Play College Hoops

Of course, not everyone is happy with how the average age of college players in all the major sports has escalated ever since the explosion of NIL and the transfer portal. Staying in school to make money is a real thing now. You can be 17 or even 30!

“26? Yeah no. We need an age limit in this be NCAA. Pack it up at 23,” said on fan on X. “26? He gotta go get a job,” said another fan. “Bro more likely to get a pension than a nil deal,” joked one netizen. Grandkids gonna come watch him play,” another fan quipped. The story is an inspirational one, regardless of the haters.

These kinds of maneuvers are fair game now in the college athletic landscape as we move further away from education and with the revenue sharing system on the horizon for D-1 programs, the institution of student-athlete participation in college has become a full-blown corporate business.