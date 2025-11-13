“What If It’s Not His Baby?”: Fans Question Paternity Of Marshawn Kneeland’s Unborn Child After Dallas Cowboys Start Fund For Pregnant Girlfriend

Marshawn Kneeland was a 24-year-old from Grand Rapids, Michigan, who was a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan. The Dallas Cowboys defensive end scored his first NFL touchdown in a 27-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night and by Wednesday night, he reportedly unalived himself after a high-speed chase with police.

Marshawn Kneeland's first NFL touchdown just 3 days ago 🕊️pic.twitter.com/PCSDgjHQ3E — Sports (@Sports) November 6, 2025

It’s an emotional swing that would sack anybody with a heart.

Dallas Cowboys Start Fund For Marshawn Kneeland’s Pregnant Girlfriend

Kneeland was just starting his life as an NFL player and a father, as it’s been reported that his girlfriend Catalina Mancera, is pregnant. This adds another sad layer to this tragic story that is still hard for many to grasp.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed today that the team has started a Fund to ensure that both she and the baby are taken care of.

Brian Schottenheimer's full announcement:



“We want to make sure she’s taken care of and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives.”



What a beautiful initiative 🙏🕊️pic.twitter.com/8QkB3dUUQ5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2025

Brian Schottenheimer said in his press conference announcement that, “We want to make sure she’s taken care of and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives.”

“I’d like to take a few moments and offer my condolences to Marshawn’s family. Catalina, his girlfriend and we had an opportunity last night to celebrate Marshawn’s life and tell some stories. Share, laugh, cry. Marshawn loved the words “One Love” and we talked a lot about love as we grieved. I got a chance to share the things I loved the most about Marshawn. He had the most playful spirit of any man I’ve been around. His smile can take you to your knees and as far as him as an athlete; noone had a bigger motor than him. We don’t move on, but we do move forward…”

What Happened To Dallas Cowboys Star Marshawn Keeland?

According to reports, at about 10:39 p.m., Frisco police responded to aid the Texas Department of Public Safety in pursuit of a vehicle that had evaded troopers during a chase and crossed into the city. According to the TDPS, the pursuit was related to an attempted traffic stop and a traffic violation on the Dallas North Tollway.

Police say troopers initially lost sight of the vehicle and minutes later it was found wrecked and abandoned on Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway, which is in close proximity to the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters in Frisco. The subject of the pursuit turned out to be Kneeland, who reportedly escaped the scene on foot. At that point, officers reportedly established a perimeter and initiated a search of the area using Drone and K-9 units.

SO SAD: Recently deceased Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland's girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, is pregnant with their first child. Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/IDZYE7YYHy — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 13, 2025

As officers continued the search, police say, they received information that Kneeland had expressed suicidal thoughts, before locating the 24-year-old at 1:31 a.m., deceased, with what has been diagnosed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kneeland’s Girlfriend Tried To Save Him That Night

A 911 audio call revealed that Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend tried to save him by calling the police in the hours before his death, according to audio obtained by sources. Kneeland’s girlfriend said he was “armed” and had a “history of mental illness.”

“We’re talking to the girlfriend. She’s trying to call his agent, but we’re trying to get her to call him first, but she’s saying he is armed and has a history of mental illness and her quote was, ‘He will end it all,’ ” one dispatcher can be heard saying during the course of the call.

A dispatcher can also be heard saying that Kneeland’s family “received a text from him, a group text from him, saying goodbye. They’re concerned for his welfare.”

Fans are still trying to process what happened. Most fans across the league were stunned by the news and commended the Cowboys for stepping in. Others thought owner Jerry Joens should just handle it.

“Jerry Jones can’t give a million in cash and call it a day. Ridiculous asking players and fans to contribute to a Go fund me,” complained one fan.

“The man gave her a gift before he passed and now the kid’s gonna be raised without a father. Sad,” another fan said on X.

“Sheesh I can’t talk trash on the cowboys until playoffs it seems like, very standup move by the franchise,” added a third fan.

Fans Say Baby Might Not Be Marshawn’s

Never a platform to simply show love and support, some fans suggested that Kneeland did what he did to himself because he found out that the baby was not his.

“What if it’s not his baby? What if he found out she was cheating, pregnant with another man’s child, and that’s what triggered his suicide? I’d tread lightly on this til the facts come out,” one netizen posted on X.

“Not implying anything, but what if the baby isn’t his, he found out and that’s why he took his own life? Sincerely hope that’s not actually the case. We may never know. But that would be an insane curveball. Good on the Cowboys for wanting to take care of his family though,” said another.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, Nov. 10, Mancera shared a photo of herself and Kneeland.

Dallas Cowboys started a fund for the pregnant girlfriend of DE Marshawn Kneeland, who took his own life after battling mental illness. Fans want a DNA test first. (SZN Stitches/Instagram Catalina Mancera and Marshawn Kneeland)

She wrote, “my sweet baby, words could never express how broken I feel, you’re my everything. I’ll love you forever my beautiful angel,” adding a white heart emoji.

Mancera’s friends and family shared messages of support in the comments. One friend wrote, “love you cat. he’s is always with you. praying for you and thinking of you so much. and for his family and your family.”

Just Another Case Of That Old “CTE”?

More details are sure to emerge and when Kneeland’s brain is studied don’t be surprised if you see traces of severe CTE when his brain is studied. The degenerative brain disease found in those with repetitive brain trauma.

RELATED: Brain Study Shows Damage of CTE

Cutting edge breakthroughs in science and medicine over the past decade continue to reveal the possibilities of a broken life after the game due to the effects of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). We have heard more than a few stories of this kind involving football players.